50th anniversary book on Kilbride Farm Simmentals

Well known cattle breeder Billy Robson has written a book marking the 50th anniversary of Kilbride Farm Simmentals, with the profits going to Cancer Research.

Billy Robson grew up on the home farm at Ballyhamage with pedigree dairy shorthorn and British Friesian cattle, and so from a very early age he was involved with the breeding of pedigree cattle.

When he moved into the farm at Kilbride it was not suitable for dairying, so his involvement with pedigree dairying was put on hold.

In the meantime, during the 1960s a lot of research was being done on the suitability of European breeds of cattle for the British beef industry. After a lot of thought he decided that the Simmental breed, being the most numerous in Europe had the most to offer.

In 1971, four heifers were imported from Germany, with six the following year. Not many other females were ever purchased, the emphasis being on using good bulls through AI or purchasing stockbulls. The results of going down this direction coupled with strict culling meant that great improvements were made in the herd.

Over many years this has been the policy, and with a large focus on polling Simmental cattle over the last 30 years the Kilbride Farm prefix is recognised in most of the countries in the world that use Simmental cattle, with semen and embryos being exported to many of these countries.

The three main countries that use Simmental were Switzerland, Germany and Austria, and over the years the herd has successfully exported semen and live animals back to these countries. The intensive efforts made by the Robson family in the herd have resulted in the herd producing seven Supreme Champions at the Perth and Stirling bull sales.

As the herd approached 50 years of Simmental breeding, Billy thought that he would record the progress of the herd for posterity in the form of a book Kilbride Farm Simmentals: The Golden Jubilee.

It was decided to raise money for Cancer Research charity, one that is close to the family’s hearts. The family will carry the cost of the production of the first edition so that all the funds generated will go to the charity. The book is being marketed at £10 per copy for direct sale or £12.50 for delivery to the UK. To order a book please contact the family through their Facebook or Instagram, or email [email protected]