A strong demand saw a 100% clearance of the bulls and heifers forward with ten bulls averaging £3580.5, up by £505.5 on the year.

The December 2002 born Breaghey Netflix 22 is by Woodhall Ferrari 14, and out of Breaghey Vida 2 (TF), a Dermotstown Delboy daughter. With a Maternal (Milk) figure of +9, Netflix 22 was purchased by commercial producer Richard Houston, Rostrevor, who ‘likes to have smart weanlings to sell, and was looking for a bull to breed replacements with plenty of milk.’

Selling at 4600gns was Craigy Neo, from Mr WJ Dodd, Saintfield, Ballynahinch, Co Down.

Earlier in the morning this bull had been tapped out in the pre-sale show as the day’s Overall Supreme Champion by the judge Robin Boyd of the noted Slievenagh herd, Portglenone, Co Antrim.

Commenting on his Champion Robin Boyd said: “This was just a stand out bull for me on the day, having both length and shape, and carrying plenty of style.”

Born 29th October 2022, Craigy Neo is sired by the noted Keeldrum Gambler 15, and is out of Craigy Beatrice J6. Purchasing the Champion was Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown. Enjoying a good day’s trading, the Dodds also sold Craigy Nash 22 for 3200gns to Eric Speers, Hamiltonsbawn, Co Armagh.

Another by Keeldrum Gambler, this 30th October 2022 born bull is out of Craigy Jessica K2 (P).

Two Craigy females, both Keeldrum Gambler daughters, also sold for 2700gns, and 2600gns respectively.

The Reserve Champion in the bulls came in the shape of Ashland Nobleman from Mr P Kelly, Ballreagh, Tempo, Co Fermanagh. September 2022 born, Ashland Nobleman 22 is sired by Omorga Volvo and out of Raceview Mollyfortuna. With another good Maternal (Milk) figure of +9, this bull was knocked down for 3400gns to Neill Donaghy, Co Londonderry.

Also at 3400gns was Bridgewater Farm Newry from Mr JN Glasgow, Cookstown, Co Tyrone. This bull is by the popular AI sire Auchorachan Hercules 16 (ET) EX 92, and is out of Bridgewater Farm Tanya, a Ranfurly Confederate C24 11 EX94 daughter. October 2022 born, Bridgewater Farm Newry was purchased by Kathleen Kearney, Downpatrick. The very first bull in the ring, Bridgewater Farm Nat, also an Auchorachan Hercules 16 (ET) EX 92 son, made 3100gns when selling to James Baird, Kilkeel, Co Down.

Two bulls sold at the 3000gns mark. The first of these was Kilbride Farm Nightrider 22 (P) from W H Robson & Sons, Kilbride Farm, Ballyclare, Co Antrim. Heterozygous polled, this September 2022 born bull is sired by the prolific Kilbride Farm Jetstream 18 (P), and is out of Kilbride Farm Fanni 76L (PP).

Also at 3000gns was Edenbann Nugent from Mr Nevin Smith, Garvagh, Coleraine.

October 2022 born this calf is by the noted AI sire Saltire Impressive, and is out of Edenbann Jewell, an Edenbann Emperor daughter. Nugent was knocked down to Stephen Galloway, Downpatrick, Co Down.

AVERAGES

Ten bulls £3580.50, up £505.50

Two heifers £2782.50

PRE-SALE SHOW RESULTS

Class 1 Bulls: 1. Ashland Nobleman; 2. Bridgewater Farm Newry; 3. Kilbride Farm Nightrider; 4. Bridgewater Farm Nat

Class 2 Bulls: 1. Craigy Neo; 2. Craigy Nash; 3. Edenbann Nugent

Class 3 Bulls: 1. Breaghy Netflix; 2. Rehall Peter; 3. Lakeside Neil

Class 4 Heifers: 1. Craigy Beatrice N10; 2. Craigy Miracle N7

Overall Champion Bull: Craigy Neo

Reserve Champion Bull: Ashland Nobleman

Champion Female: Craigy Beatrice N10

1 . Breagey Netflix 22 Top Price - 5,800gns - NI Simmental - Dungannon -.jpg Breagey Netflix 22 top price - 5,800gns Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Breagey Netflix 22 Top Price - 5,800gns - NI Simmental - Dungannon -.jpg Breagey Netflix 22 top price - 5,800gns Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Res. Champion - Ashland Nobleman 22 Lot 2 - NI Simmental - Dungannon - 22 Mar 24 - 0A0A2021.jpg Res. Champion - Ashland Nobleman 22 Lot 2 Photo: freelance Photo Sales