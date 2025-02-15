64,000 birds culled after suspected outbreak of Avian Influenza in commercial NI flock

stock image

64,000 birds have been culled after a suspected Avian Influenza outbreak at a commercial poultry farm in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said tonight that disease control measures have been put in place following suspicion of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), at a commercial poultry premises near Dungannon, County Tyrone.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland (NI), Brian Dooher, has taken the decision based on a number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI). There have also been a number of confirmed cases of HPAI in wild birds across NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has stated: “A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Friday 14 February and initial results suggested the presence of notifiable HPAI. Following further investigation, the CVO has taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on site (64,000) and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“This suspected incursion of HPAI, following the recently confirmed case at a captive bird premises near Magherafelt further shows we cannot afford to be complacent. It is crucial that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds - adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the Department as soon as possible.”

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has applied across NI since 18 January. The AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. Furthermore, a Housing Order will come into force for all kept birds and poultry from 00:01 on Monday 17 February. This legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

CVO, Brian Dooher, commented: “The disease control measures have been taken to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock. This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and adhering to all the requirements mandated under the AIPZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should HPAI be officially confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and replaced with a three kilometre Protection Zone (PZ) and 10 kilometre Surveillance Zone (SZ).”

Full details of the scope and measures required within the TCZs have been published on the DAERA website.

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.