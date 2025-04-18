700 detections for speeding on one day in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Approximately 700 detections for speeding were made during a day-long road safety operation carried out across Northern Ireland on Wednesday 16 April.

The detections were made during Operation Lifesaver, which is the Service’s new approach to speeding, by officers and Road Safety Camera Vans.

Spanning all 11 policing districts, officers conducted almost 260 speeding operations across Northern Ireland. Around 800 motoring offences were detected, of which approximately 700 were specifically for speeding.

Commenting on the figures, Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Operational Support Department said: “These figures show very clearly that there are drivers who are continuing to speed regardless of the potential consequences. Not only is that really disappointing, but it’s also very worrying because it shows that far too many drivers are putting their lives and other roads users lives at risk.

“Last year, in 2024, we made around 100,000 speeding detections across Northern Ireland. That is a shocking number of people, who for whatever reason they think is justified, found themselves with a fine and penalty points, or even under arrest and in court.

“Even more shockingly, a number of drivers have been caught speeding on multiple occasions. Clearly these drivers are not getting the message.”

Chief Superintendent Donaldson had this message for drivers ahead of the Easter holiday period: “One of the greatest contributions each road user can make is to reduce their speed. Speeding is a dangerous crime and poses a serious threat to other road users and we, as a Police Service, have a duty to detect those who break the law and deal with any offences.

"If we all stop speeding, road safety improves, lives can be saved and fewer people have to contend with life-changing injuries.”