Armoy WI celebrated their 75th Anniversary on 6th November 2023 with Federation Chairman Margaret Broome in attendance.

Armoy President Margaret Gillan welcomed the members and guests including two founder members Margaret Brown and Florrie Spence.

The hall was adorned with memorabilia, including the minute book of the very first meeting in 1948! The members thoroughly enjoyed looking at photos of the many activities which had been recorded over the years.

The delicious meal and anniversary cake were provided by one of the members, Wilma Skelton and her team from Memory Lane, Kilrea and the evening finished with some humorous poems by Jennifer Beattie.

The institute continues to thrive with a full calendar of activities to suit everyone throughout the year. Any new members will be made most welcome.

1 . HI FIVES. Libby Munnis and friends at the Armoy WI dinner. HI FIVES. Libby Munnis and friends at the Armoy WI dinner. Photo: Sammy McMullan Photo Sales

2 . ALL SMILES. Irene Nevin and fellow WI members at the Anniversary dinner. ALL SMILES. Irene Nevin and fellow WI members at the Anniversary dinner. Photo: Sammy McMullan Photo Sales

3 . SEVEN UP. Nancy Orr, Ann Patton, Libby Munnis and fellow WI members at the Anniversary dinner. SEVEN UP. Nancy Orr, Ann Patton, Libby Munnis and fellow WI members at the Anniversary dinner. Photo: Sammy McMullan Photo Sales

4 . LADIES ONLY. Inez Richmond with fellow WI members. LADIES ONLY. Inez Richmond with fellow WI members. Photo: Sammy McMullan Photo Sales