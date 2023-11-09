75th anniversary celebrations for Armoy WI
Armoy President Margaret Gillan welcomed the members and guests including two founder members Margaret Brown and Florrie Spence.
The hall was adorned with memorabilia, including the minute book of the very first meeting in 1948! The members thoroughly enjoyed looking at photos of the many activities which had been recorded over the years.
The delicious meal and anniversary cake were provided by one of the members, Wilma Skelton and her team from Memory Lane, Kilrea and the evening finished with some humorous poems by Jennifer Beattie.
The institute continues to thrive with a full calendar of activities to suit everyone throughout the year. Any new members will be made most welcome.