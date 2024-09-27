Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has sadly died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballykelly on Thursday afternoon (26th September).

She has been named as 84 year old, Joyce Taggart from the Ballykelly area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.15pm of a collision involving a bus and car on the Clooney Road. Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services but sadly, Mrs Taggart who was the driver of the car sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 930 26/09/24.

“The Clooney Road remains closed at this time and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.”