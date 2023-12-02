The 34th Annual Autumn sale organised by the Northern Ireland Dorset sheep breeders club was held on Monday, 9th October 2023 in Ballymena Livestock Mart.

Kindly sponsored by Danske Bank, this was the final sale of the 2023 calendar with 88 quality sheep on offer to top the sale season off.

Matthew Hall of the Ballycraig Flock, Pomeroy was attributed the duty of judging the pre-sale show which drew in large number of both exhibiters and onlookers.

Topping the show was lot 58 from Graham and Mary Cubitt, Kildowney Flock with their first-place shearling ewe “Kildowney E691”. Sired by Drumlin Dazzler out of Kildowney D164, this ewe showed tremendous power, skin and style, deservingly selling for the top price of the day at 840gns to Scott Brothers, Limavady.

Best opposite sex to champion pictured with Caroline McKeown, judge Matthew Hall and sponsor Seamus McCormick, Danske Bank

Reserve champion was awarded to lot 1 “Richhill F1811”, winner of the ewe lamb class from Ben Lamb, Richhill flock. This smart January born, Richhill Allstar daughter showed excellent character and conformation. Best opposite sex to champion was awarded to Caroline McKeown, Ashvale Flock for her first prize ram lamb lot 75 “Ashvale Firestorm”. This powerful Mainevalley Casanova son out of homebred ewe Ashvale C47 caught the eye of George Robson, selling for 360gns.

Leading prices:

G&M Cubitt 840gns to Scott & Sons, M&C Maybin 440gns to G Miller, L Weir 420gns to A&G Sloane, S&S Lyons 400gns to Y Gregg, C Johnston 400gns to G Christie, C Johnston 400gns to S Minn, L Weir 360gns to A&G Sloane, L Weir 360gns to C Collins, C McKeown 360gns to G Robson

Show results:

Reserve champion from Ben Lamb with judge Matthew Hall and Seamus McCormick, Danske Bank

Champion: G&M Cubitt

Reserve champion: B lamb

Best opposite sex to champion: C McKeown

Ewe lamb: 1st B lamb, 2nd C McKeown, 3rd L Weir, 4th D Devine, 5th G&M Cubitt

Overall champion pictured with Mary Cubitt, judge Matthew Hall and sponsor Seamus McCormick, from Danske Bank

Shearling ewe: 1st G&M Cubitt, 2nd L Weir, 3rd C McKeown, 4th M&C Maybin

Senior ewe: 1st B lamb, 2nd C Johnston

Ram lamb: 1st C McKeown, 2nd S Lyons, 3rd G Miller, 4th S Lyons, 5th D Devine

Shearling ram: 1st L Gordon

The club wishes to thank Danske Bank for their continued sponsorship of the sale, Ballymena Livestock Market for their professional service and both breeders and buyers for their support in making the sale a success.

As the sale year comes to an end, the NI Dorset club can reflect on what has been a highly successful season with the demand for Northern Irish Dorset genetics on the continued increase both here and across the water.