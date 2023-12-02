88 quality sheep on offer at final Dorset sale
Kindly sponsored by Danske Bank, this was the final sale of the 2023 calendar with 88 quality sheep on offer to top the sale season off.
Matthew Hall of the Ballycraig Flock, Pomeroy was attributed the duty of judging the pre-sale show which drew in large number of both exhibiters and onlookers.
Topping the show was lot 58 from Graham and Mary Cubitt, Kildowney Flock with their first-place shearling ewe “Kildowney E691”. Sired by Drumlin Dazzler out of Kildowney D164, this ewe showed tremendous power, skin and style, deservingly selling for the top price of the day at 840gns to Scott Brothers, Limavady.
Reserve champion was awarded to lot 1 “Richhill F1811”, winner of the ewe lamb class from Ben Lamb, Richhill flock. This smart January born, Richhill Allstar daughter showed excellent character and conformation. Best opposite sex to champion was awarded to Caroline McKeown, Ashvale Flock for her first prize ram lamb lot 75 “Ashvale Firestorm”. This powerful Mainevalley Casanova son out of homebred ewe Ashvale C47 caught the eye of George Robson, selling for 360gns.
Leading prices:
G&M Cubitt 840gns to Scott & Sons, M&C Maybin 440gns to G Miller, L Weir 420gns to A&G Sloane, S&S Lyons 400gns to Y Gregg, C Johnston 400gns to G Christie, C Johnston 400gns to S Minn, L Weir 360gns to A&G Sloane, L Weir 360gns to C Collins, C McKeown 360gns to G Robson
Show results:
Champion: G&M Cubitt
Reserve champion: B lamb
Best opposite sex to champion: C McKeown
Ewe lamb: 1st B lamb, 2nd C McKeown, 3rd L Weir, 4th D Devine, 5th G&M Cubitt
Shearling ewe: 1st G&M Cubitt, 2nd L Weir, 3rd C McKeown, 4th M&C Maybin
Senior ewe: 1st B lamb, 2nd C Johnston
Ram lamb: 1st C McKeown, 2nd S Lyons, 3rd G Miller, 4th S Lyons, 5th D Devine
Shearling ram: 1st L Gordon
The club wishes to thank Danske Bank for their continued sponsorship of the sale, Ballymena Livestock Market for their professional service and both breeders and buyers for their support in making the sale a success.
As the sale year comes to an end, the NI Dorset club can reflect on what has been a highly successful season with the demand for Northern Irish Dorset genetics on the continued increase both here and across the water.
Breeders now turn their attention to the annual Dorset Diamonds sale held on March 2023 in Ballymena Livestock Market which will see the first pick of this Autumns lambs on offer.