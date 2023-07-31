In the Fatstock Ring almost 300 lots listed sold easily to a brisk demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £1983-70 for an 830kg B/B. to £239 and selling to a top of £269 per 100kg for a 710kg Lim. to £1909-90. Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1887 for a 740kg Lim. to £255 per 100kg this was followed by a 770kg Ch. to £1832-60 @£238 per 100kg. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to a top of £162 per 100kg for a 620kg. Fat Bulls sold to £2218-50 for an 870kg B/B. to £255 per 100kg. Fat Steers sold to £267 per 100kg Fleshed Friesians sold to £199 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £261 per 100kg . In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2170 for a 745kg Ch. (£291) to £301 per 100kg for a 625kg Ch. to £1880. Forward Lots sold to a high of £2060 for outstanding 560kg Ch. £368 per 100kg. Med weight Steers sold to £1540 for 495kg B/B. £311. With 480kg Ch. to £1490 (£310) Heavy Heifers sold to £2080 for a 720kg Ch. (£289)

Forward Lots sold to £1690 for 510kg Lim. (£331) with a 535kg Lim. to £1690 (£316) Med Weight Heifers sold to £1700 for a 450kg Lim. (£378) with a 440kg Lim. to £1390 (£316)Smaller Sorts sold to £1030 for a 400kg Lim. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1480 for 540kg Ch. (£274)

Lighter ones sold to £1320 for a 415kg Lim. (£318) Weanling Heifers sold to £1050 for a 385kg Ch. (£272) to £340kg for a 270kg Ch. to £920 and a 285kg Ch. to £910 (£314) Dairy Cows sold to £2160 with more quality lots required to meet demand. Suckler Outfits sold to £2340 and £2000. Young Bull Calves sold to £510 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £550 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps sold to £900 for Daq. Reared Female Lumps sold to £670 for Char.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS:

Lisbellaw Producer 710kg Lim. to £269 (£1909-90) Castlewellan Producer 690kg Lim. to £256 (£1766-40) 740kg Lim. to £255 (£1887) 720kg Lim. to £252 (£1814-40) 720kg Lim. to £240 (£1728) 630kg Lim. to £228 (£1436-40) 730kg Ch. to £226 (£1649-80) 760kg Ch. to £224 (£1702-40) 750kg Lim. to £224 (£1680) and 710kg Lim. to £220 (£1562) Clogher Producer 830kg B/B. to £239 (£1983-70) 770kg Ch. to £238 (£1832-60) 720kg Lim. to £230 (£1656) and 660kg Lim. to £230 (£1518) Sixmilecross Producer 680kg Ch. to £239 (£1625-20) and 720kg Ch. to £236 (£1699-20) Maguiresbridge Producer 680kg Lim. to £234 (£1591-20) Dungannon Producer 670kg Lim. to £230 (£1541) Trillick Producer 690kg Lim. to £222 (£1531-80) Dungannon Producer 550kg Lim. to £222 (£1221)

Other quality beef bred Lots sold from £200 to £220 per 100kg

2nd Quality Coloured Lots sold from £185 to £212 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £162 per 100kg with others selling from £150.

Plainer Friesians sold from £112 to £136 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £80 to £106 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Gortin Producer 870kg B/B. to £255 (£2218-50) Aughnacloy Producer 1010kg Ch. to £175 (£1767-50) Keady Producer 840kg Ch. to £158 (£1327-20) Clogher ProducerChar 850kg Lim. to 3147 (£1249-50)

FAT STEERS: Lim. Steers sold to £267 per 100kg. AA. Steers sold to £248 per 100kg. Hereford Steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Char Steers sold to £232 per 100kg. Sim Steers sold to £210 per 100kg. Friesian Steers sold to £199 per 100kg. S/Horn Steers sold from £170 to £184 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS: Char Heifers sold to £261 per 100kg. Lim Heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Sim Heifers sold to £242 per 100kg. AA. Heifers sold to £224 per 100kg Hereford Heifers sold to £220 per 100kg Friesian Heifers sold from £130 to £166 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (190 LOTS)

A firm demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £2170 (£291) selling to a high of £301 per 100kg for a 625kg Ch. to £1880. Other quality lots sold from £250 to £283 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to a high of £368 per 100kg for an outstanding 560kg Ch. to £2060. Others sold from £232 to £286 per 100kg for a 570kg Lim. to £1630. SAMPLE PRICES;

N Black Cookstown 745kg Ch. to £2170 (£291) 715kg Ch. to £2000 (£279) 730kg Ch. to £1960 (£268) 705kg Ch. to £1920 (£272) 670kg Ch. to £1900 (£283) 690kg Ch. to £1860 (£269) and 685kg Ch. to £1850 (£270) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 705kg Ch. to £1960 (£278) and 700kg Ch. to £1870 (£267) W J & G Falls Aughnacloy 705kg Ch. to £1960 (£278) V James Dungannon 735kg Sim. to £1940 (£264) and 720kg Lim. to £1910 (£265) J Beggs Loughgall 705kg Lim. to £1920 (£272) 695kg Lim. to £1900 (£283) and 715kg Lim. to £1900 (£265) N Small Newcastle Co. Down 720kg Ch. to £1900 (£264) J Holland Dungannon 625kg Ch. to £1880 (£301) R Hall Fivemiletown 735kg Lim. to £1840 (£240) B Quinn Dungannon 655kg Lim. to £1840 (£281) Forward Lots sold to £2060 for a 560kg Ch. (£368) for B Quinn Dungannon. Co. Armagh Producer 585kg Lim. to £1660 (£283) 570kg Lim. to £1630 (£286) 555kg Sim. to £1530 (£275) and 550kg Ch. to £1530 (£278) E McBride Omagh 595kg Ch. to £1590 (£267) and 570kg Lim. to £1540 (£270) S Kelly Loughgall 585kg Ch. to £1570 (£268) 545kg Ch. to £1480 (£271) and 550kg AA. to £1350 (£245) A Sloane Armagh 565kg Lim. to £1540 (£272) and 595kg Ch. to £1530 (£257) M Shortt Clogher 550kg Ch. to 31520 (£2760 515kg Ch. to £1450 (£281) and 525kg Ch. to £1340 (£255) J McStay Lurgan 595kg Lim. to £1460 (£245) and 535kg Ch. to £1420 (£265) K Henry Sandholes 590kg Shb. to £1450 (£245) 550kg Shb. to £1370 (£249) and 550kg Shb. to 31260 (£229)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

A strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £311 per 100kg for a 495kg B/B. selling to £1540 with a 480kg Ch. to £1490 (£310) other quality lots sold from £242 to £302 per 100kg. Sample Prices;

R J McCormick Fintona 495kg B/B. to £1540 (£311) 460kg B/B. to £1250 (£271) and 455kg Lim. to £1230 (£270) K Henry Cookstown 480kg Ch. to £1490 (£310) and 460kg Shb. to £1390 (£302) R Leonard Magheraveely 495kg Lim. to £1400 (£283) and 480kg Lim. to £1400 (£291) I McFarland Omagh 500kg Lim. to £1360 (£272) D Kerr Seskinore 450kg Ch. to £1330 (£295) 430kg AA. to £1220 (£283) A Sloane Armagh 475kg Lim. to £1290 (£271) C McDonald Ballygawley 455kg Ch. to £1210 (£266) H Brown Pomeroy 475kg B/B. to £1200 (£252)and 485kg B/B. to £1180 (£243) C Hughes Moy 495kg Lim. to £1200 (£242) Armagh Producer 490kg Lim. to £1190 (£243) J McStay Lurgan 455kg Lim. to £1190 (£261) J Little Newtownbutler 475kg Ch. to £1190 (£250) and 445kg AA. to £1160 (£260)

STORE HEIFERS (100 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £2080 for a 720kg Ch. (£289) with other quality lots selling from £222 to £268 per 100kg Forward lots sold to a high of £331 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £1690 and a 535kg Lim. to £1690 (£316) others sold from £265 to £303 per 100kg. SAMPLE PRICES;

N Cochrane Portadown 720kg Ch. to £2080 (£289) B Buchannon Hillsborough 690kg Ch. to £1800 (£261) D McKenna Clogher 670kg B/B. to £1800 (£268) M Nesbitt Armagh 655kg Ch. to £1750 (£267) and 640kg Lim. to £1550 (£242) J S Wilson Magheraveely 660kg Ch. to £1730 (£262) 600kg Ch. to £1610 (£268) and 605kg Her. to £1580 (£261) B Quinn Dungannon 615kg Ch. to £1620 (£263) E Nesbitt Armagh 725kg AA. to £1610 (£222) A Sloane Armagh 705kg B/B. to £1600 (£227) M Irwin Clogher 600kg Lim. to £1540 (£256) Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 510kg Lim. (£331) 535kg Lim. to £1690 (£316) 535kg Lim. to £1540 (£288) and 505kg AA. to £1530 (£303) for D McKenna Clogher. G McGarrity Sixmilecross 580kg Ch. to £1610 (£277) and 570kg Ch. to £1510 (£265) B Quinn Dungannon 565kg Ch. to £1590 (£281) J S Wilson Magheraveely 570kg Lim. to £1530 (£268)

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

Quality lots selling to a high of £378 per 100kg for a 450kg Lim. to £1700 with a 440kg Lim. to £1390 (£316) other quality lots sold from £231 to £311 per 100kg. SAMPLE PRICES;

D McKenna Clogher 450kg Lim. to £1700 (£378) 440kg Lim. to £1390 (£316) 450kg Lim. to £1380 (£306) 500kg Lim. to £1330 (£266) 415kg Lim. to £1190 (£311) 440kg B/B. to £1260 (£286) 415kg Lim. to £1250 (£305) 450kg Lim. to £1230 (£273) and 470kg Lim. to £1210 (£257) B Teague Omagh 480kg Lim. to £1350 (£281) B Quinn Dungannon 495kg Ch. to £1340 (£270) D E Nelson Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £1300 (£271) and 455kg Lim. to £1190 (£261) R McKenna Augher 500kg Her. to £1280 (£256) 495kg Her. to £1260 (£254) and 480kg Sal. to £1130 (£235) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 480kg Ch. to £1250 (£260) A F McCardle Armagh 450kg Ch. to £1160 (£258) Fermanagh Producer 425kg Ch. to £1120 (£263) M McCrossan Strabane 485kg Par. To £1120 (£231)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

A Sloane Armagh 400kg Lim. to £1030. D McKenna Clogher 380kg Lim. to £1000. B Teague Omagh 380kg Lim. to £880. E Davis Fermanagh 350kg Ch. to £770 and 350kg Ch. to £720. S Tierney Dungannon 395kg Her. to £700. R Milliken Keady 350kg Her. to £600.

WEANLINGS (£140 LOTS)

A lot of good quality stock on offer Steers & Bulls sold to a high of £318 per 100kg for a 415kg Lim. to £1320 with others selling from £255 to £301 per 100kg Weanling Heifers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 270kg Ch. to £920 with a 285kg Ch. selling to £910 (£319) with others selling from £241 to £301 per 100kg. SAMPLE PRICES;

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Stronger Lots B McConville Castlewellan 540kg Ch. to £1480 (£274) 515kg Ch. to £1400 (£272) 490kg Lim. to £1370 (£279) 480kg Lim. to £1320 (£275) and 480kg Ch. to £1300 (£271) R McNamee Newtownstewart 540kg Ch. to £1480 (£274) C Reid Omagh 560kg AA. to £1430 (£255) Lighter Sorts sold to £1390 for a 470kg Ch. (£295) with a 415kg Lim. to £1320 (£318) for a Coalisland Producer. G J McKenna Clogher 475kg Ch. to £1370 (£288) 455kg Ch. to £1370 (£301) 455kg Lim. to £1290 (£283) 425kg Ch. to £1270 (£299) and 445kg Lim. to £1250 (£281) D McSorley Ballygawley 490kg Lim. to £1370 (£279) and 415kg Lim. to £1250 (£301) R McNamee Newtownstewart 460kg Lim. to £1360 (£295) G Mitchell Donaghmore 505kg Ch. to £1350 (£267) J & P Trueman Ballygawley 465kg Lim. to £1310 (£281) and 475kg Ch. to £1290 (£271)

WEANLING HEIFERS

J Mullan Dungannon 385kg Ch. to £1050 (£272) 370kg Ch. to £950 (£257) and 285kg Ch. to £910 (£319) G A Mitchell Donaghmore 425kg Ch. to £1020 (£240) 425kg Ch. to £990 (£233) Coalisland Producer 395kg Lim. to £1010 (£255) 440kg Lim. to £1000 (£227) and 365kg Sal. to £910 (£249) J McCabe Rosslea 355kg Ch. to £990 (£279) A Shortt Omagh 340kg Lim. to £980 (£288) 325kg Lim. to £980 (£301) 270kg Ch. to £920 (£340) 290kg Lim. to £890 (£307) and 360kg Lim. to £870 (£241) G R Watson Fivemiletown 385kg Ch. to £940 (£244) Kesh Producer 345kg Ch. to £940 (£272) and 380kg Ge. To £930 (£244) Fermanagh Producer 315kg Lim. to £860 (£273) and 280kg Lim. to £780 (£278)

DAIRY COWS

This week a Dungannon Producer sold Calved Heifer to £2160. Benburb Producer £1500 for Calved Heifer. More quality stock could be sold to a large intrest from Ringside & Online competition.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full yard of stock this week sold to a mixed demand with Quality lots selling to £2340 for a 2019 Cow with Bull Calf £1690 for a 2019 Cow with Bull Calf. and £1510 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf. to A Teague Dromore. K Kelly Omagh £2000 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. and £1760 for Heifer with Bull Calf. J Cassidy Roslea £1770 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf. I Clyde Omagh £1660 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. and £1470 for Heifer with Bull Calf. M/S N & C Herdman Moira £1470, £1350 and £1300 for Heifers with Bull Calves. B O Rourke Roslea £1460 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. H O Neill Dromore £1440 for Heifer with Bull Calf. A Girvan Pomeroy £1350 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf. T Baxter Kinawley £1340 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1300 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. M Thompson Armagh £1290 for 2011 Cow with Heifer Calf. Several other outfits sold from £910 to £1230 Incalf Cows sold to £1150

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Another large turnout in this section with young Bull Calves (under 6 weeks) selling to £510 for Ch. to J Donaghy Clogher. Moy Producer £500 for B/B. and £470 for Sim. C & D Nugent Carrickmore £475 for Ch. M & L Kelly Newtownbutler £475 for Ch. Fermanagh Producer £420 and £410 for Limms. Omagh Producer £380 for Lim. £365 and £355 for Chars. M J McCullagh Omagh £315 for B/B. B Gardiner Tempo £310 for Her. D & R Phair Maguiresbridge £295 for Her.

HEIFER CALVES

K Moore Augher £550 and £520 for Chars. £465 for Lim. £420 for AA. A McHugh Kinawley £430 x 2 for Chars. New Park Farms Ltd. Dromore £425 for Shb. R Condell Fivemiletown £415 for Sim. J W A Ritchie Newtownbutler £410 for Sim. E & S McCaughey Trillick £395 for Lim. E Smyth Keady £335 for Lim. B Gardiner Tempo £330 for AA. M J McCullagh Omagh £330 and £300 for B/Bs. Moy Producer £300 for Her.

REARED MALE LUMPS

M/S D & I Murphy Dungannon £900 and £550 for Daqs. P M Cullen Coalisland £880 for Ch. New Park. Farms Ltd Dromore ££820 and £710 for Chars. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £770 for Ch. K Moore Augher £655 and £640 for Limms. A McHugh Kinawley £635 for Ch. and £540 for Lim. P G McGee Augher £615 x 2 £600 and £590 for AAs. R Patterson Derrylin £615 for Spk.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS