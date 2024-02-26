Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the first time in the 18-year history of the awards, the Food Lovers Choice Award nominations will be open to any food business across the Republic and Northern Ireland (including those outside of Good Food Ireland).

Local suppliers, manufacturers shops, food trucks, distilleries, pubs, restaurants and hotels are all eligible for the prestigious recognition from the highly-regarded cross-sector awards, all they need is nominations.

Margaret Jeffares, founder and managing director of Good Food Ireland, said: “We’re very excited to open up this year’s Food Lovers Choice Award to all of our island’s beloved local businesses, celebrating the people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland's food and drink, setting it in a cultural context to inspire travellers, international consumers and locals to seek out real, authentic Irish food and drink experiences.

Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection, Margaret Jeffares, CEO, Good Food Ireland, Paul Heery, general manager, The K Club and Ivan Kiersey, Freezin. Picture: Submitted

“Good Food Ireland is a unique all-island destination brand, showcasing premium culinary and agri-food offerings for almost 20 years, creating competitive advantage and attracting visitors seeking authentic, Irish food and drink experiences.

“We’re on the ground, we work alongside Ireland’s agri-food and tourism industry across the four corners of our island. We hear first-hand what is needed from these proud farmers, fishermen, food and drink producers and tourism hospitality providers. We use this knowledge to foster a sense of community, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing and promoting innovation. By highlighting these premium cross-sector experiences, the Good Food Ireland Awards help contribute to economic diversification, increased tourism revenue, preservation of our agricultural and culinary heritage and improved sustainability and quality of life in rural communities.”.

The Good Food Ireland Awards 2024 were officially launched by Heather Humphreys, TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development and will take place on Monday, November 11th at The K Club, Co Kildare.

Minister Heather Humphreys TD, said:“As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I am delighted to have been in a position to invest in a number of rural and regeneration projects that will do so much in terms of supporting Ireland’s food industry.

“Through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, we are transforming an old historic site in Athy, Co Kildare, into a state-of-the-art food, drink and innovation hub. Similarly in Co Roscommon, we have invested hugely in the Castlerea Food Hub to enable it to become a major driver of food innovation, enterprise and job creation in the region. And just last week saw the official opening of the first centre of excellence for the Irish food industry in the country in Athenry, Co Galway. These are just some of the projects that my department is supporting through investment under our ambitious five year rural development strategy, ‘Our Rural Future’.”

Minister Humphreys went on to send her best wishes to the participants and adjudicators involved in the Good Food Ireland Awards 2024.

She added: “I’m delighted to support The Good Food Ireland Awards 2024 – a wonderful initiative that will showcase all that is good about Ireland’s food industry. Irish food producers are world leaders in their field and do us all proud on the global stage.

“I have no doubt that the adjudicators face an extremely difficult task as they choose the respective winners in each award category. I wish all the participants and organisers the very best of luck and I have no doubt these awards will be a huge success.”

Nominations for the Food Lovers Choice Awards are now open when it will be up to the general public to shout about their most beloved local food heroes. Businesses can also enter the awards directly if they believe they share the Good Food Ireland philosophy; a commitment to prioritising homegrown ingredients, sustainably supporting our island’s farmers, food producers and fishermen. A shortlist will be agreed by the Awards’ judging panel, and an overall winner crowned from each corner of the island: Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, Dublin, and Northern Ireland.

Paul Heery, general manager of The K Club, and host of the upcoming awards added: “We loved hosting last year’s return of the Good Food Ireland Awards. It was an incredibly inspiring and uplifting day for all the team. Good Food Ireland’s emphasis on local sourcing and sustainability practices, aligns perfectly with ours and the growing demand for authentic Irish food and drink amongst discerning travellers. The Awards showcase The K Club’s commitment to these values by creating a unique dining experience that reflects the rich culinary heritage of Ireland.

“Celebrating with some of the bastions of our country’s burgeoning food scene also helps us to expand our reach within the local culinary community and associate The K Club with this reputation for quality and authenticity to attract discerning food lovers. We cannot wait for another crack of the whip this year, elevating last year’s business lunch to a glamourous evening event that’s going to feel like one big party including a delicious dinner fuelled by the very local producers we’ve gathered to celebrate.”