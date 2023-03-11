The farm-based enterprise, a longstanding specialist in premium beef and fresh milk is to open a new Fayre in Corries food hall specialising in local food, juices and soft drinks in Newtownards.

The latest expansion will also offer extensive opportunities for artisan food and drink producers from across Northern Ireland and is an exciting investment in line with the farm company’s longstanding support for local suppliers.

The investment is also an important vote of confidence in Newtownards as a prime shopping location by a successful farming and food retail group at a time when many other market towns across Northern Ireland are ‘feeling the pinch’ due to economic conditions and the current cost of living crisis.

When the shop opens its doors in early May, it will be the third Fayre by Corries food hall developed by the company in little over 12 months. The company’s existing Fayre food halls are at Gilnahirk and Ormeau Road in Belfast. Both, according to William Corrie (37), who runs the retail operation with brother Gareth, are doing “really good business”.

William launched the farm’s first retail operation, a butchers in Ballyhackamore in east Belfast in 2006, and has gained a wealth of experience in food processing and retailing.

In addition to the two Fayre food halls, the company has an extensive retail operation on the farm at Greyabbey and butchery businesses in Holywood with local artisan foods and a cheese counter - known as the Artisan Cheesemonger - and at Dundonald. Fayre food halls also offer a cheese selection along with meats, fresh vegetables, fruit and artisan breads from Knott’s Bakery in Newtownards.

Corries owns Knott’s and its successful bakeries in Newtownards and Holywood and bakery production plant, also in the Co Down town.

From left William Corrie, farther Will and brother Gareth on the farm at Greyabbey

The Fayre by Corries food hall at Ormeau Road in south Belfast began trading just before Christmas and followed the first Fayre, at Gilnahirk, opened in June last year.

William Corrie says: “It’s really a no-brainer because the town, one of the best in Co Down, has long been popular with shoppers. We’ve already begun refurbishing the premises acquired earlier in the year. The design and layout will be based on the existing Fayre by Corries branded food halls. There will be extensive scope for a comprehensive range of food and drinks from local artisan and smaller producers for shoppers in the town and from outside.

“We have a tremendous variety of quality and outstandingly tasty foods being produced by talented artisans across Northern Ireland. Our strategy is to bring them to a wider audience and provide opportunities to them to grow their sales to shoppers in the locations where our existing stores are based and, in time, in planned outlets.

“We aim to increase awareness among shoppers of the quality and variety of foods that are now being produced here by very many talented and dedicated producers.”

A Fayre by Corries food hall is set for Newtownards following the opening of outlets at Belfast’s Gilnahirk and Ormeau Road

This approach is seen, in addition, in the regular tasting sessions which enable shoppers to taste local foods and talk face-to-face with the producers.

Provenance, authenticity and sustainability are deeply rooted in the family’s Drumhilla Farm business at Greyabbey since it was started by Willie, grandfather of William and Gareth in 1947 and further developed by Willie, their father. Now a third generation business, the farm is run by Gareth.

Fayre by Corries was created by William and Gareth from the acquisition by the original business, Corries Meats in Greyabbey, which had seven butchery shops here, also produced pies and other convenience foods, of other established premium food retail brands Knott’s Bakery in Newtownards and Four Seasons in Gilnahirk, a deli specialising in fresh fruit, vegetables, cooked meats and artisan foods.

Knott’s Bakery, Four Seasons and Corries Butchery shops were subsequently wrapped into the fresh Fayre by Corries identity with meat counters provided by Corries farm business in a substantial expansion of retail operations.

Fayre by Corries specialises in local foods