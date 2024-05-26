Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Balmoral Show is one of the biggest outdoor events in Northern Ireland’s calendar, and with a dedicated Regenerative Farming Zone running for the second time this year it is a particularly important one for those involved in nature-friendly farming.

The Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) teamed up with the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), GrowIN, the National Trust, the Woodland Trust, Ulster Wildlife and the RSPB to promote the advantages of farming with both nature and food production in mind.

With a strong farming focus, the shared space welcomed anyone interested in the regenerative agriculture movement and was able to learn more about farming which helps nature and biodiversity thrive while also producing high-quality food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week got off to a very positive start with a visit from recently-appointed agriculture, environment and rural affairs minister Andrew Muir, who joined in the conversations about the need to move fast on the new Farming with Nature agri-environment scheme for Northern Ireland.

National Trust staff Kevin Duncan and Patrick Doran talk about no-fence technology protecting delicate habitats in the Mournes following wildfires

This is vital to enable farmers to continue working to enhance biodiversity and protect endangered species on their land in a time of worrying declines. The minister must have enjoyed his visit to the Regenerative Farming Zone as he was back on Friday along with fellow Alliance MLA John Blair for discussions on farming and rural policy.

Each organisation in the shared space hosted talks covering a wide range of subjects, from how to protect breeding waders to gaining a premium for nature-friendly produce through promoting the story of farm sustainability. The latter was delivered by Farming for Nature Ambassadors Ruth and Scott Walker and NFFN NI steering group chair Stephen Alexander.

There was wide agreement in the space that farm profitability is a key element of nature-friendly farming, with the lower need for external inputs making farm businesses more resilient and bringing large cost savings. Two examples would be replacing bought-in feed for grazing livestock with herbal leys (a subject explored by the National Trust at Balmoral) and reducing pesticide use on arable farms through encouraging beneficial insects and switching to a model of integrated pest management. The NFFN has an event looking at this in detail hosted by Simon Best on 12 June, with members able to book tickets through Eventbrite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ulster Wildlife and the RSPB spoke powerfully at Balmoral on the importance of peatland habitat, both as a home for many rare plants and animals and as a tool for tackling climate change through carbon capture. Meanwhile, NFFN NI steering group member and GrowIN advocate Bronagh O’Kane discussed soil health and plant structure during her talk Deeper is Cheaper.

The Regenerative Farming Zone was a shared space with seven organisations coming together for the show

The final talk of the show was a shared panel discussion including RSBP director for Northern Ireland Joanne Sherwood, Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) deputy president John McLenaghan, Peter Gallagher from the Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association (NIAPA) and Ulster Wildlife along with agro-forestry expert Jim Mcadam.

The four spoke strongly of collaboration and shared visions for a sustainable future in farming and land management and the importance of continuing to strive for common ground even on divisive or complex issues. There was agreement too that Northern Ireland’s family farms and rural communities are crucial to protecting the countryside, but to help them thrive farm businesses have to be both profitable and sustainable. That means caring for the soil and water and providing ecosystem services alongside providing food, fibre and timber.

Overall the Balmoral Show was a hugely positive experience for the NFFN, with farmers of all ages dropping into the regenerative zone every day to talk about how they can connect with others and hear more about what has worked for them. The enthusiasm for nature-friendly farming and the range of ages and backgrounds of those interested, was truly inspiring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shared space did not flinch from the wide range of topics that need careful but immediate consideration if we are going to see effective land management in Northern Ireland.

NFFN NI steering group chair Stephen Alexander addresses the tent on selling directly to customers along with Farming for Nature ambassadors Ruth and Scott Walker

Carbon levels must be lowered but biodiversity cannot be forgotten. Trees will play a huge role, whether it’s offering livestock shelter and browse, improving farm resilience to flooding and drought, helping to sequester carbon and providing habitat. Native breeds play an essential role in maintaining our rarest habitats and the work of the RBST helps ensure these breeds are maintained.

Farm businesses and the people who make them work will play a vital role in tackling climate change and stopping biodiversity loss, but they will not have a future in the sector if they are not making profit. As Kevin Duncan, farming and land use advisor for the National Trust, said: “It’s not one or the other, food production and nature are inextricably linked”.

At the NFFN, along with our partner organisations, we see this being achieved through changes to farming practices which will lower inputs, reverse ecological damage and enhance resilience to the impact of climate change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To support this, we need ambitious, well thought out, long-term agri-environmental schemes to help farmers look after their landscapes and provide clean water and healthy ecosystems.

Minister Andrew Muir deep in conversation with NFFN representatives Tony Johnston and Cormac Dolan

This might seem an overwhelming list, but if there’s one encouraging thing to take away from this year’s Balmoral Show it’s the further evidence of just how many people and organisations in Northern Ireland are working towards similar goals and can come together in a shared space to set out a hopeful vision for the future of its farms and countryside.