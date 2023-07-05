A super show is lined up for Fermanagh

​A raft of new businesses have sponsored this revamped livestock section with the prize fund of over £3,000 and lots of new exhibitors are expected on the new weekend dates.

The idea for Halter led commercial cattle was introduced at Fermanagh Show as a millennium project and this trend became fashionable and a NI Commercial Club was formed to support farmers and breeders across the province.

Northern Ireland Commercial breeders are producing cattle of the very highest quality winning lots of accolades at NI shows and commanding very high prices in

Yvonne Swan, Co.Fermanagh Show, with sponsor of The Cookery Demonstration, Kyle McCleery, RTD Crawfords, Lisbellaw. Picture: John McVitty

sale rings around the country.

Online entries are open with a closing date set for 14th July admission early bird tickets for the event are available in local outlets: Medivets Lisnaskea and Enniskllen, Fermanagh Cottage Industries, Three Valleys Veterinary and Tom Read Menswear, Irvinestown, Tempo Pharmacy, Cathcart’s Pharmacy, Derrygonnelly, Lisbellaw Medical Hall and the Fermanagh Show office Tempo Road, Enniskllen.

At the recent launch of this year’s show where sponsors and those connected with the Show gathered at Castle Irvine Estate, the President of Fermanagh Farming Society, Lord Anthony Hamilton, welcomed everyone and said he hoped they shared the same excitement as the Society at the prospect of the first show there.

Indoor, outdoor and foodhall trade space is filling up call 02866 342996 for availability - www.fermanaghcountyshow.com

Commercial Beef sponsors at Fermanagh Show are from left, Michael Leonard, Border View Livestock, AI Services, Cattle and Sheep Services; Kevin Leonard, Drumlin Vets Enniskillen; Adrian Irvine, Fermanagh Show; James Leonard, Fermanagh Show and Christopher Dickey, T Dickey & Co. Picture: John McVitty

Pictured left: Stewards and sponsors of the Sheep Section at Co.Fermanagh Show are (from left) Albert Knox, Steward; Ruth Armstrong, Committee; Ian Crawford, Farm Care Products; Tori Robinson, Care Farm Supplies; Thomas Kerr, Care Farm Supplies; Olwen Gormley, Vaughan Trust; Tom Read, Tom Read Menswear; Ruth Kerr, Kerr Farm Supplies; Alastair Armstrong, Agri Lloyd and Marcus Barton, Steward. Picture: John McVitty.