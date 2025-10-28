A taste of home at Windwhistle Farm

In Northern Ireland, Irish vegetable soup is king and if you’re making this hearty broth this year the chances are you’ll be using ingredients grown in County Down’s vegetable heartland on the banks of Strangford Lough.

Operated by James and Biffy Booth, Windwhistle Farm provides vegetables for supermarket giant, Tesco, the Henderson Group, North Down Group, a selection of wholesalers and various local vegetable shops.

For James, the location of the farm at Lisbane, between Comber and Killinchy is the secret ingredient when it comes to delivering consistently outstanding products.

He said: “It takes a lot of hard work to run the farm successfully. We are a mixed farm with dairy and beef herds and we also have a cereals enterprise, but we are widely known for our vegetables.

“We grow leeks, parsley, celery, broccoli, cauliflower, kale and savoy cabbage. Our chopped soup mix of leeks, parsley, carrots and celery is particularly popular and used extensively for Irish vegetable soup. In the winter months we also do whole soup vegetables.

“Where we are located on the Ards peninsula is perfect for growing vegetables. With the drumlin hills keeping the water running off the fields along with the heat, it is an excellent place for growing crops as we seek to provide consistently excellent produce for our customers.”

The season typically begins in the first week of April, when the leeks, parsley and celery are all planted, followed by broccoli, savoy cabbage and the cauliflower. The harvest usually begins in July.

Biffy’s father, David Dunlop bought his initial smallholding back in 1970 and began selling his vegetables at the Mays Market Farmers’ Market joining other growers selling off their lorries and wrapping vegetables in newspaper, setting up at 4.30am to guarantee a sale.

David struck it lucky when he forged relationships with the first wholesalers, James McVeigh and Perry Donaldson (Perrypack), which gave him a direct route to shopkeepers. By 1979, vegetables were no longer being wrapped in newspaper and David and his wife Lyn turned their attention to packing.

Pre-packing was pretty groundbreaking in the late 70’s and so the business found a niche in which to grow. As shoppers began to seek more convenience foods, David looked to innovate further by chopping the soup veg before packing.

He began to do this mechanically giving him the capacity to take on bigger business and produce much greater volumes than his competitors, with everything grown, chopped and packed at the premises.

The production and packaging processes were streamlined in the early 80’s and the company invested in modern chopping and packing equipment.

Today, under the guidance of James and Biffy, the farm is one of Northern Ireland’s major vegetable suppliers. As the operation grows, the Dunlops, like all farmers, keep a close eye on costs, especially in these challenging times.

