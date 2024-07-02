Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A unique opportunity to let and manage a ringfenced livestock farm for ten years on one of the largest privately owned estates in England has come to market.

Badger Farm, an equipped holding on the progressive Swinton Estate near Masham in North Yorkshire, features a four bedroom farmhouse, range of traditional and modern farm buildings and productive grassland and is available in two lots.

Lot 1 consists of the farmhouse, buildings, and permanent pasture extending to 21.11 acres of mixed hay meadows and pasture, while Lot 2 is also permanent pasture extending to approximately 54.33 acres bordering the River Burn and benefits from a natural water supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Estate is seeking an enthusiastic tenant willing to work collaboratively to manage the farm in a progressive, sustainable and profitable way, and to jointly deliver the Estate’s wider sustainability strategy. It will be let on a Farm Business Tenancy as a whole for a term of ten years.

Badger Farm, an equipped holding on the progressive Swinton Estate near Masham in North Yorkshire, features a four bedroom farmhouse, range of traditional and modern farm buildings and productive grassland and is available in two lots.

Swinton Estate has been in the ownership of the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s and covers 20,000 acres in total, from the River Ure through lowland and hill farming country up to the open moorland, where it borders the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The Estate’s tenancy agreements promote environmental sustainability and nature-friendly production as the key to thriving post-subsidy farming.

Annabel Swiers, Associate Director at GSC Grays said: “Swinton Estate has bold ambitions for environmental, social and financial sustainability across all the core estate businesses. Thriving tenanted farms are the lifeblood of the rural estate, and as the agricultural sector transitions away from BPS, an exceptional opportunity to rent a farm on a long term FBT in such a desirable location, does not come around often.”

Badger Farm is accessed via a private drive and is located a mile south of Masham which provides a full range of shops and local services. The larger towns of Thirsk and Northallerton and the city of Ripon lie within easy reach. The A1 motorway is around twenty minutes’ drive and there are nearby rail links at Thirsk and Northallerton, both of which are on the East Coast Main Line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are local livestock auction marts including Leyburn and Thirsk with opportunities for direct marketing to local butcheries and shops as well as hotels and restaurants.