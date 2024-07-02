A unique ten year tenancy opportunity on the Swinton Estate
Badger Farm, an equipped holding on the progressive Swinton Estate near Masham in North Yorkshire, features a four bedroom farmhouse, range of traditional and modern farm buildings and productive grassland and is available in two lots.
Lot 1 consists of the farmhouse, buildings, and permanent pasture extending to 21.11 acres of mixed hay meadows and pasture, while Lot 2 is also permanent pasture extending to approximately 54.33 acres bordering the River Burn and benefits from a natural water supply.
The Estate is seeking an enthusiastic tenant willing to work collaboratively to manage the farm in a progressive, sustainable and profitable way, and to jointly deliver the Estate’s wider sustainability strategy. It will be let on a Farm Business Tenancy as a whole for a term of ten years.
Swinton Estate has been in the ownership of the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s and covers 20,000 acres in total, from the River Ure through lowland and hill farming country up to the open moorland, where it borders the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The Estate’s tenancy agreements promote environmental sustainability and nature-friendly production as the key to thriving post-subsidy farming.
Annabel Swiers, Associate Director at GSC Grays said: “Swinton Estate has bold ambitions for environmental, social and financial sustainability across all the core estate businesses. Thriving tenanted farms are the lifeblood of the rural estate, and as the agricultural sector transitions away from BPS, an exceptional opportunity to rent a farm on a long term FBT in such a desirable location, does not come around often.”
Badger Farm is accessed via a private drive and is located a mile south of Masham which provides a full range of shops and local services. The larger towns of Thirsk and Northallerton and the city of Ripon lie within easy reach. The A1 motorway is around twenty minutes’ drive and there are nearby rail links at Thirsk and Northallerton, both of which are on the East Coast Main Line.
There are local livestock auction marts including Leyburn and Thirsk with opportunities for direct marketing to local butcheries and shops as well as hotels and restaurants.
Badger Farm is available as a whole or in two lots: Lot 1 £25,000 per annum, Lot 2 £7,000 per annum. Viewing dates 4th July and 8 th July 2024 strictly by appointment with GSC Grays. Tenders to be submitted to GSC Grays no later than 12 noon on 18th July 2024. Tel: 01423 590500.
