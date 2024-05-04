Richard Henderson with prizewinners at Balmoral Show

It offers a unique opportunity for members of the AbbeyAutoline agricultural team to meet-up and interact with members of the local community they serve on a daily basis.

Yes, Balmoral Show is a wonderful ‘meet and greet’ opportunity where existing and potential AbbeyAutoline customers are concerned, but in truth, it’s much more than that.

Our stand at Balmoral has been designed to be as interactive as possible allowing visitors to secure the information they need in the most effective way.

We are located at stand B41 close to the Cattle Lawn, so visitors won’t miss any of the action when it comes to judging the various livestock classes and championships.

Visitors to the AbbeyAutoline stand have the opportunity to chat through what’s actually happening within their own farm businesses in a relaxed setting. They can talk about the ups and downs over the last 12 months while reflecting on their plans for the future and how AbbeyAutoline can support them through it all.

This is by no means a one-way communication process. The world of insurance is a very dynamic one. It is ever changing and our AbbeyAutoline team will be available to chat to you about any farming challenges you may face and will offer advice on how our insurance offering can be tailored to suit your specific needs.

At its heart, Balmoral Show is a day-out for all the family and this is reflected in the attendance of so many family groups over the four-day event.

So, naturally, the AbbeyAutoline stand has a very strong family focus with a bespoke ‘Kids’ Corner’ where children can enjoy some colouring-in, having a go at the remote-controlled tractor and can even take part in competitions.

AbbeyAutoline has a long-standing relationship with Beef Shorthorn cattle breeders in Northern Ireland, and once again, we will be sponsoring the Beef Shorthorn category at Balmoral 2024.

Recent years have seen a renewed interest shown in this traditional beef breed and there are very encouraging signs to the effect of this welcome trend being maintained.

Defining the real value of farm insurance cover will be one of the key themes profiled by AbbeyAutoline at this year’s Balmoral Show.

By its very nature, insurance is not a tangible form of investment. It only becomes real when a claim is made against an actual policy.

Meanwhile, farmers are very aware that all of their costs have risen dramatically over the past number of years.

These trends have also impacted directly on the insurance sector. The cost of car, vehicle and property repairs have increased dramatically over recent times and these realities have also combined to increase the cost of insurance premiums.

Many farming families are, no doubt, keen to find out more about those aspects of insurance cover that they are legally required to have. Moreover, they want to identify those additional policy options that best meet their needs now and into the future while of course securing best value for money.

The members of the AbbeyAutoline agricultural team will be available on site at stand B41 to discuss these matters with visitors coming to this year’s Balmoral Show.

For further information or advice on Agricultural Insurance please contact the specialist Farm Team at AbbeyAutoline, 08000 66 55 44 or visit https://www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm- insurance.