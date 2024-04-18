Bidding was brisk with prices soaring to a top of 8,400gns, setting a new breed record at the County Tyrone saleyard. Auctioneer Trevor Wylie reported a 93% clearance with 13 bulls selling to average £3,715 per head.

Breed society chief executive Robert Gilchrist, and president Ian Watson, were among the

packed ringside audience. Mr Gilchrist commented: “It has been a fantastic day at Dungannon, demonstrating the continued demand for Aberdeen Angus genetics, with bulls finding new homes across all sectors from pedigree through to dairy.”

The record breaker was the day’s supreme overall champion Drumhill Lord Hugo Y102 TSI+45 SRI+54 bred by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, and exhibited by stockman Callum Innes.

Born in July 2022 he is from the first crop of calves sired by the herd’s 15,000gns stock bull Galcantray Jedi Eric J287 – purchased at Stirling in 2021. His dam is the home-bred Hallington Jack Eric N398 daughter, Drumhill Lady Heather T593 – one of 60 cows in the Cookstown-based herd.

Galcantray Jedi Eric J287 is breeding well at Drumhill. Another July 2022 son, Drumhill Echo Y091, claimed the reserve junior championship at Stirling in February, and secured the day’s second highest bid of 16,000gns.

The Dungannon champion was described by Scottish judge Ian Watson, owner of the 50-cow Kersquarter herd, as a ‘stand out bull’. “It has been a fantastic show, with some strong classes, especially in the junior section of the show.

“Today’s champion is a big upstanding bull with excellent legs and feet. He has superb character and presence, and caught my eye the minute he entered the showring.”

The champion attracted considerable attention from online and ringside bidders, with Trevor Wylie bringing the gavel down at 8,400gns, selling to Campbellhall Farm, Dunadry, County Antrim, for its Beechview pedigree herd. This bull has a Breedplan milk EBV +23 in the top 5% of the breed.

The second bull in the salering, Richhill Evolver Y376 TSI +41 SRI+55 sold at 4,000gns for Robin Lamb, Richhill. This second prize winner was born in May 2022, and was sired by the home-bred Netherton Matrix T880 son, Richhill Black Barrister W481. His dam is the Richhill Monarch P473 daughter, Richhill Elva T626. He is in the breed’s top 20% for eye muscle +5.5, and sold to Will Corrie for the dairy herd at Smiddiehill Farm, Newtownards.

Robin Lamb won the best large herd in the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2023 Herd Competition. He sold three bulls from the Richhill prefix to average £3,780 each.

The April 2022 Richhill Rockafella Y321 TSI+40 SRI+48 sold for 3,700gns. Sired by stockbull Rulesmains Knox W359, he is bred from the Keirsbeath Kingsland R537 daughter, Richhill Rosanna U153. Ranked in the top 20% for milk +18, and top 25% for eye muscle +5.3, he sold to William Johnston from Newtownbutler.

New breeders James and Robin Irvine, Whitecross, County Armagh, realised 4,000gns for the second prize winning Ballymoyer Pierre Y252 TSI+35 SRI+40. Born in June 2022 he was sired by Woodvale Kool Jaguar P633, and is out of the home-bred Easton Grey’s Everest T817 daughter, Ballymoyer Peggy V703 – one of five females in the herd, founded with heifers bought privately from Victor and Stephen Wallace’s Baronagh Herd.

This bull is in the top 25% for calving ease +1.8 and eye muscle +5.4. He also joins Smiddiehill Farm in County Down.

Claiming the reserve championship was the thirteen-month-old Bessiebell Lord Tommy Z407 exhibited by Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart. Sired by Retties JFK M195, his dam was the home-bred Weeton Diamond Mine P444 daughter, Bessiebell Lady Tilly W127. This one was unsold.

Results from the showring:

Bull, born between 25/04/22 – 21/05/22 – 1, Robin Lamb, Richhill Rockafella Y321 by Rulesmains Knox W359; 2, Robin Lamb, Richhill Evolver Y376 by Richhill Black Barrister W481; 3, Robin Lamb, Richhill Eric Y387 by Richhill Black Barrister W481.

Bull, born 12/06/22 and 03/07/33 – 1, and supreme champion, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Lord Hugo Y102 by Galcantray Jedi Eric V287; 2, Robin Irvine, Ballymoyer Pierre Y252 by Woodvale Kool Jaguar P633; 3, Robin Irvine, Ballymoyer Pascal Y263 by Woodvale Kook Jaguar P633.

Bull, born between 16/01/23 and 18/02/23 – 1, David Whan, Slievecroob Kyle Z906 by Rawburn Trigger U659; 2, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Petal Z366 by Stouphill Marcus Prince U251; 3, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Ruby Z916 by Stouphill Bomber T182; 4, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lord Harry Z883 by Haymount Warsmith R578.

Bull, born between 26/02/23 and 16/03/23 – 1, and reserve champion, Jack Smyth, Bessiebell Lord Tommy Z407 by Retties JFK M195; 2, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Prince Benjamin Z425 by Stouphill Marcus Prince U251; 3, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Ragnor Z322 by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630; 4, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Romeo Z333 BY Rawburn Ernan W110.

