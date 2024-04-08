Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Gilchrist, CEO of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society says, both the beef and dairy sector are increasingly looking to Aberdeen-Angus as the focus on sustainability sharpens.

“We’re really pleased to be leading the way as the number one beef breed in Northern Ireland,” says Mr Gilchrist.

“Following concerns around declining suckler cow numbers, overall registrations are up on last year, and it’s incredibly positive to see registrations from suckler dams continuing to grow. We’ve seen 4,500 more Aberdeen-Angus calves registered in 2023 compared to 2022, whereas other popular breeds have dropped off significantly.”

Robert Gilchrist, CEO of The Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society

Mr Gilchrist says this reinforces the industry’s need for breeds with the capability to deliver economically viable suckler beef production alongside a high-quality product that meets market demands.

“Margins within suckler production are tight and many of the key advantages of Aberdeen-Angus genetics align with profitability.

“This includes calving ease, high-growth rates and the ability to convert low quality feed into a high-quality product that commands a premium in the market.

“Traits such as calf vigour, being polled, and easier handling due to their natural docility, are also becoming key drivers for Aberdeen-Angus genetics, especially as farm labour tightens.”

Aberdeen-Angus calf registrations grow again in 2023

When it comes to the dairy sector, overall calf registrations from dairy dams were down in 2023, however the Aberdeen-Angus share of total registrations saw a significant increase, jumping from 48 to 50% of total dairy dam calf registrations.

Mr Gilchrist says the growth in both of these areas highlights the breed’s versatility, offering exceptional maternal and terminal traits.

He says: “Short gestation, calving ease and calf vigour are some of the Aberdeen-Angus benefits that dairy farmers highly value.

“Gestation length can be seven to 10 days shorter than some continental breeds, which means you can get cows milking quicker and back in-calf sooner."

In addition, Mr Gilchrist says, the high market demand and premium prices for registered Aberdeen-Angus sired calves also make them the preferred choice.

“Buyers of dairy cross calves will be reassured knowing the sire is a registered Aberdeen-Angus bull, not only because it will secure a premium at the point of sale but because these cattle will grow-on well and finish quickly from lower quality inputs,” he adds.