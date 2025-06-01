ABP Angus Youth Challenge celebrates success at Balmoral Show and Sustainability Awards

The Challenge offers 14–15-year-olds a hands-on "farm-to-fork" experience, including rearing their own Angus-cross calves and working on sustainability-themed projects. Visitors to the ABP stand at

One of the 2025 finalist teams, St. Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen, were recognised at the ABP stand for their #BeefUpYourPlate social media campaign during NI Beef Week. Their work during NI Beef Week and that of the other three finalist teams was judged by ABP, Certified Irish Angus, the Livestock and Meat Commission and the Downtown Country Presenter Victoria Quinn. The team from St. Joseph’s effectively promoted the nutritional benefits of locally sourced beef in a vibrant and shareable way.

Adding to the celebrations, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge was honoured with the Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year award at the Business Eye Sustainability & ESG Awards held in the Culloden Hotel on 15 May 2025. This accolade recognises the programme's significant impact on youth development and agri-sustainability education in Northern Ireland.

George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, commented: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is more than just competition—it’s about creating opportunities for young people to build skills, confidence, and a deeper understanding of the agri-food supply chain. Now in its seventh year, we are seeing many participants progressing on to third level courses in agriculture and agrifood. We also welcomed one of the very first winners of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge on to the ABP graduate programme last September.”

Entries to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge open again this September to 14-15 year olds in Year 11.

For more information, visit the ABP Angus Youth Challenge website.

1 . Michaela McGuinness and Casey Jane Creegan with Downtown Country's Victoria Quinn at the 2025 Balmoral Show. The girls are pupils of St. Joseph's Crossmaglen and are finalists in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge. Michaela McGuinness and Casey Jane Creegan with Downtown Country's Victoria Quinn at the 2025 Balmoral Show. The girls are pupils of St. Joseph's Crossmaglen and are finalists in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge. Photo: Mcauley Multimedia Photo Sales

2 . 2025 ABP Angus Youth Finalists Michaela McGuinness & Casey Jane Creegan from St Jospeph's Crossmaglen being interviewed by Victoria Quinn, Downtown Country on what they did during NI Beef Week. 2025 ABP Angus Youth Finalists Michaela McGuinness & Casey Jane Creegan from St Jospeph's Crossmaglen being interviewed by Victoria Quinn, Downtown Country on what they did during NI Beef Week. Photo: Mcauley Multimedia Photo Sales

3 . Nicholas Brown, Finance Placement student ABP Lurgan; Lisa Burrows ABP Graduate recruit now ABP Linden Farm Compliance Officer and Laura McDonnell, Agricultural Graduate with ABP Linden with twins Matthew and Molly Chochrane from Portadown at the 2025 Balmoral Show. Nicholas Brown, Finance Placement student ABP Lurgan; Lisa Burrows ABP Graduate recruit now ABP Linden Farm Compliance Officer and Laura McDonnell, Agricultural Graduate with ABP Linden with twins Matthew and Molly Chochrane from Portadown at the 2025 Balmoral Show. Photo: Mcauley Multimedia Photo Sales