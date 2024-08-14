Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As families across Northern Ireland prepare for the return to school there’s a special opportunity for anyone entering Year 11 this September.

ABP Angus Youth Challenge has progressed to become one of the most significant competitions for 14-15 year olds.

One of the key drivers in this regard is the benefits the initiative provides to teachers and GCSE pupils of a range of subjects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Polly, an English teacher at St Colmcille’s High School Crossgar who are taking part in the competition takes up the story.

The 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalists from Dromore High School; Aughnacloy College; St Colmcille's College Crossgar and the Royal School Armagh. The overall winners will be announced on 25th October at the Logan Hall, Balmoral Park. Meanwhile teachers and pupils entering Yr.11 this September can register now for the next intake at the ABP Angus Youth Challenge website. Fennell Photography 2024

“The Youth Challenge works at so many levels. Yes, it has a strong focus on the role of food production and agri business.

“But its format also opens up tremendous opportunities for the participating teams of students to further develop their communication skills in a meaningful way.

“And this encompasses both their written and verbal communication abilities. So, the cross- over between agriculture, life sciences with English and other aspects of the curriculum is extremely exciting.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her team of students from St Colmcille’s College are in the final of the 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

Reaching this stage has seen them complete a complimentary summer study tour, hosted by ABP and its delivery partner, Certified Irish Angus Producer Group.

They were joined by students from the three other teams to have made this year’s final, representing: Dromore High School in Co Down, Aughnacloy College and the Royal School Armagh.

The first leg of the trip took-in Teagasc’s 2024 Beef Open Day in Co. Meath. This was followed by an interactive steak cookery demonstration at Lismullin Cookery School – also in Co. Meath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The students and their teachers were then flown to Belgium for visits to the EU Parliament and for meetings with representatives of the Northern Ireland Invest and the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

While on the trip each of the teams had to deliver presentations to two separate audiences, reflecting on key points within the projects they had developed since committing to the competition.

Victoria Polly again: “The opportunity to present their ideas in these settings is helping all the students to improve their communications’ skills.

“But perhaps more so, it is helping to improve their level of self confidence. I can already see the positive difference that such opportunities have made with all the members of the St Colmcille’s team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She continued: “Developing these life skills at such an early age is a tremendous boost for young people, who have their entire lives and careers ahead of them.

“Yes, everyone enters a competition to be the eventual winner. But the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is structured in such a way that everyone taking part is a real winner from the outset, due to the skill sets they will pick up in abundance.”

Victoria concluded: “Education must be all about allowing students to learn new skills across a range of disciplines in a totally holistic manner.

“The significance of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is that it allows this to happen in a very meaningful and fun-filled manner for the students taking part.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Employer-education partnerships are an important part of ABP’s community engagement. The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is its flagship and award-winning programme at secondary school level.

ABP’s Head of Supply Chain Development, Liam McCarthy, commented: “What makes the ABP Angus Youth Challenge different is its team competition format.

“Getting involved from the outset requires students coming together in groups of two to four. It‘s then a case of individuals working together for a common goal.”

He added: “So, from the get-go, those involved will realise that co-operation of this type can deliver outcomes that each of them as individuals could never achieve. Making this happen requires everyone pulling in the same direction at the same time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a feat that many adults find hard to achieve. So the fact that young teenagers can make this leap of faith is full testimony to their talents and capabilities.

“Another key facet of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge has been its success in encouraging young students to think outside the box where matters of farming and food nature are concerned.”

Liam, who is a former teacher, added: “And this has been brought to life in the year-long projects they are working on as finalists. Issues teased out by the students reflect the many challenges and opportunities that currently interface with our farming, food and rural way of life. But the mix of individuals on the team is bringing a fresh pair of eyes to these topics and a youthful enthusiasm for finding solutions.

“The Dromore High School team are investigating Diversity in the Beef Supply Chain. Their podcast series with well-known women working in the agricultural sector has been a breath of fresh air. Whilst Aughnacloy College’s interpretation of their theme ‘Passing on farming traditions to future generations’ has involved a story book featuring illustrations provided by local primary schools. The book is now the focus of a viral social media campaign using the hashtag #passiton.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the vast majority of teenagers completing the ABP Angus Youth Challenge now progressing to a relevant third level qualification in farming, food or straight into employment within the sector there is much to be optimistic about for the future of the industry.

ABP Angus Youth Challenge opens for entries on 2nd September. You don’t have to live on a farm to take part.