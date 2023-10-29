ABP Angus Youth Challenge winners revealed

Emma Mitchell, Alex McAlister and Peter Agnew, who all come from farming families, impressed the judges with their sense of pride and responsibility in carrying on the agriculture traditions of the Glens of Antrim. They demonstrated real leadership by bringing their year-long assignment ‘A Health Approach to Agriculture’ to life with the help of their CAFRE mentor Sineád Mathers. This included promoting sustainable agriculture through the establishment of an ECO Club in their school. They also shared useful information and advice about soil health; mental health and animal health with the wider community through participation in the “Heart of the Glens Festival.”