ABP Angus Youth Challenge winners revealed
Emma Mitchell, Alex McAlister and Peter Agnew, who all come from farming families, impressed the judges with their sense of pride and responsibility in carrying on the agriculture traditions of the Glens of Antrim. They demonstrated real leadership by bringing their year-long assignment ‘A Health Approach to Agriculture’ to life with the help of their CAFRE mentor Sineád Mathers. This included promoting sustainable agriculture through the establishment of an ECO Club in their school. They also shared useful information and advice about soil health; mental health and animal health with the wider community through participation in the “Heart of the Glens Festival.”
The pupils received their trophy and a £1,000 cheque from Managing Director of ABP in NI, George Mullan and the General Manager of the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, Charles Smith.
Runners-up were Down High School, Downpatrick whose theme was ‘Utilising Science to Capture Carbon’. The Outstanding Individual Achievement Award went to Orlagh Donaghy of St. Louis Grammar School, Ballymena.
Mr Mullan said: “As a leading employer and business partner within Northern Ireland’s farming and food sector, ABP is committed to supporting ambitious young people make the transition from education to working in our sector.”