Advice on young people and tractor driving

​For farm children, this can be different; they think about the day that they are tall enough to reach the clutch of the tractor and to be able to see over the steering wheel, they dream of drawing-in grass, and joining in on tractor-runs.

It is often believed that if young people are tall enough to operate the tractor it does no harm to let them drive around the yard or up and down the fields – however, this is not the case.

Legislation in Northern Ireland states that no-one under the age of 13 years is allowed to operate a tractor, and young people aged between 13 -15 years must successfully complete a Lantra accredited Tractor Driving course if they wish to drive a tractor for agriculture purposes on private land.

No-one under the age of 16 years is permitted to drive a tractor on the road. Picture: Lantra

Furthermore, no-one under the age of 16 years is permitted to drive a tractor on the road; when they turn 16 years they must hold a provisional licence which will allow them to do so.

Machinery is incredibly dangerous and accounts for 50% of all accidents on farm, which is why these laws are enforced by the Agriculture (Safety of Children and Young Persons) Regulation 2006 and the Approved Code of Practices.

Lantra’s ‘Tractor Driving 13-15 years old’ is designed to instil experience in the next generation of farmers. The course is spread over three days and is perfect for those who wish to help with driving duties over the summer holidays.

Supporting the HSENI’s Farm Safety Partnership ‘Stop and Think SAFE’ campaign, Lantra aim to raise awareness of safety standards to encourage behavioural change in industry.