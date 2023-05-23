AFBI Grass Open Day - AFBI Loughgall, 21 June 2023

The theme will be on how industry can increase the quality, growth and resilience of grazing swards to optimise both profit and environmental sustainability on farm.

Across seven stops, the event will showcase the latest research outcomes on grass varieties and sward mixtures to maximise grass production, potential uses of multi-species and legume-based swards on farm, and how emissions can be reduced through improvements in grass quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key updates from the roll-out of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme in NI, as well as future developments in the GrassCheck grass growth monitoring scheme, will also be presented.

This major Open Day will be held at AFBI Loughgall on 21 June

The Open Day will also feature an exhibition event, involving a wide variety of participants from different backgrounds, including industry representatives and advisors, such as AgriSearch, the Ulster Grassland Society and CAFRE advisors and technologists, as well as scientists from AFBI and QUB covering a range of research topics.

Overall the event provides a unique opportunity to view and discuss the latest research from soil systems to grassland management and animal production, as well as how developments in grass research can stimulate new ways of optimising farming practices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a not-to-be missed event for all grassland farmers!

Tours will depart every 30 minutes from 10.00 am until 6.30 pm, with tours expected to last approximately 2.5 hours.

All are welcome but Eventbrite pre-registration is advisable to ensure participation in the desired tour slot.

Please follow this link for more information and to register: www.afbini.gov.uk/events

Advertisement

Advertisement