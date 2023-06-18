AFBI Grass Open Day - AFBI Loughgall, 21 June 2023

The day will feature a tour of grass variety and sward mixture plots, providing a unique opportunity to see how grass varieties are bred and come to market, along with advice and information on how industry can increase the quality, growth and resilience of swards.

The event will showcase a research tour involving seven stops, each designed to highlight how industry can optimise the quality, growth and resilience of grass-based swards to underpin the sustainability of cattle and sheep farming in Northern Ireland into the future. The latest research and outputs coming from AFBI’s GrassCheck platform will be presented, highlighting how we can track the impacts of weather and ground conditions on grass growth patterns and grass quality on farm to improve productivity and resilience. Important information on the ongoing Soil Nutrient Health Scheme will also be provided, with CAFRE advisors available on the day to provide advice on access to training and outputs from the scheme. Researchers and industry representatives will also present the latest research on grass varieties and sward mixtures to maximise grass production, potential uses of multi-species and legume-based swards on farm, and how emissions can be reduced through improvements in grass quality.

The Open Day will also feature an indoor exhibition event, involving a wide variety of participants from different backgrounds, including industry representatives and advisors, such as The Ulster Farmers’ Union, AgriSearch, the Ulster Grassland Society and CAFRE, as well as a wide breath of scientists from different fields covering a range of research topics, enabling opportunities to view and discuss the latest research, as well as how developments in grass research can stimulate new ways of optimising farming practices.

The AFBI Grass Open Day will be held at AFBI Loughgall on 21st June 2023