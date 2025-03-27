AFBI Hillsborough host AERA committee

The Committee hosted a meeting in the AFBI conference room before being given a tour of the research farm gaining an insight into the vital work that the Institute leads on.

Welcoming the Committee to Hillsborough, AFBI’s Chief Executive, Dr Stanley McDowell said: “It was an honour to welcome the Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to the Hillsborough research farm. This visit has provided us with an opportunity to update MLAs on the important research and other scientific work that is being undertaken by AFBI both at Hillsborough and at our sites across Northern Ireland.

“AFBI staff are at the forefront of scientific developments across the farming system including production efficiency of livestock and plants, soil health and water quality; all in the aim of enhancing the sustainability of NI’s agriculture sector. The briefing with the Committee allowed us to showcase how AFBI is delivering science-based solutions to inform sustainable food production and addressing its environmental impact within a changing climate.”

The MLAs were provided with more information on the scale of the scientific research that is undertaken at the Hillsborough site and its wide and far-reaching impacts, not only within the academic sphere but also within the farming community in Northern Ireland and beyond.

The senior management team at AFBI provided a detailed briefing to the committee as well as insights into how AFBI’s cutting-edge research can help strive towards a net zero nature positive future, that supports sustainable agriculture and thriving rural communities.

