AFBI Hillsborough welcomes over 330 students for inspiring schools days event

The initiative, aimed at GCSE and A-Level students studying agriculture and science, offered a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge research and engage with leading scientists working to address global and national challenges in the agri-food sector.

Throughout the two-day event, students gained insight into AFBI’s pioneering work in soil health, livestock systems, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture. Highlights included interactive sessions on:

- Soil Health and Nutrient Efficiency: Students learned about the chemical, physical, and biological indicators of soil health and the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, which has surveyed over 650,000 fields across Northern Ireland since 2022.

- Climate-Resilient Ryegrass Breeding: AFBI scientists showcased their flagship ryegrass breeding programme whose goals are to create new and improved grass varieties which help to mitigate against the impacts of climate change and underpin sustainable cattle and sheep farming systems across the region.

- Dairy and Livestock Research: Pupils visited the dairy unit to learn about dairying systems and see how technology is used to measure methane emissions. They also explored strategies to enhance production efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint of cattle diets.

- Animal Welfare and Genetics: Students also heard about pig nutrition research and discussed how poultry genetics had changed over the past 50 years. AFBI scientists put a lot of emphasis on high animal health and welfare, and pupils were delighted to hear about some of the research in this area, leading to enhanced understanding of animal behaviour and wellbeing requirements.

- Renewable Energy and Net Zero: Students discovered how energy and biogas generated from animal slurries on the farm are utilised on site through Anaerobic Digestion and use of technologies to convert biogas to heat and power. They learned about the role of biomass crops like willow in achieving sustainability targets.

The event also featured representatives from CAFRE, Ulster University, and the Livestock and Meat Commission, who provided guidance on further education and career pathways in the agri-food industry. The event was supported by the Central Certification and Examination Authority, which oversees the agriculture and land use curriculum at GCSE level.

AFBI Hillsborough’s Schools Days have become a key event in connecting students with the science behind complex agri-food systems and the career opportunities in the sector, with this year marking the third time the event has been held.

Commenting on the event Prof Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI Director) said: “This is the third time AFBI Hillsborough has hosted an event for schools. AFBI is a highly regarded centre of research excellence, particularly in livestock systems, and we are delighted to be able to showcase our achievements while also supporting schools in the delivery of agriculture and science subjects.

"The event represents an excellent opportunity for pupils to see the practical application of leading research and science, happening on their doorstep in Northern Ireland and transfer this experience into their current studies. We hope that the event will also inspire the future generation to seek potential careers in research and the agri- food industry.”

Feedback from students and teachers was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the applied learning and the opportunity to engage directly with scientists.

1 . 630- (2).jpg NI School students toured the research farm at Hillsborough to explore cutting-edge research being undertaken at AFBI Photo: freelance Photo Sales