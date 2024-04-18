Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The state-of-the-art marine research vessel is a significant capital investment by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to strengthen and support marine science in Northern Ireland for the next 30 years. The announcement is a major milestone, following a detailed design phase by internationally leading Norwegain naval architects, Skipsteknisk AS.

The new 52.8 m vessel will replace AFBI’s current 35-year-old research vessel RV Corystes, operating out of the Port of Belfast, which is reaching the end of its working life. The replacement vessel will be able to spend 21 days at sea and be operational at sea for 300 days a year; therefore, allowing AFBI to continue and enhance its integrated marine science programme in Northern Ireland’s coastal waters, the Irish Sea and adjacent waters.

The new vessel will support Northern Ireland in addressing the key research challenges around the long-term sustainable management of fisheries, marine environmental health, marine conservation and marine spatial planning. There will also be benefits in areas such as marine tourism, renewable energy, environmental monitoring as part of the UK climate change monitoring network, and aquaculture. The ship is also pivotal in providing an emergency response service for marine pollution incidents.

Hans Ove HolmØy (Ship Design, Astilleros Armon Vigo S.A.), Pieter-Jan Schön (Director of Environment & Marine Sciences Division, AFBI) and Santiago Martin (Astilleros Armon Vigo S.A.) pictured after the signing of the contract for the construction of a new research vessel for AFBI. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The vessel is designed to incorporate sustainability principles to ensure that it operates as efficiently as possible. It will be the first hybrid vessel within the regional research vessel fleet operating from the UK and Ireland, with sufficient battery capacity to allow some operational activities to be conducted on battery power alone. It will also be equipped to operate on biofuel, supporting the pathway to net zero.

Dr Stanley McDowell, AFBI CEO, welcomed the signing of the vessel build contract and stated: “The new research vessel will form a critical part of the Institutes science infrastructure. It will greatly enhance AFBI’s marine environmental and fisheries research capabilities in support of government policy, researchers, our coastal communities and the public. The work which will be undertaken on the new vessel is essential for the sustainable management of our marine ecosystems and natural resources, biodiversity, and future Climate Action Plans”.

Pieter-Jan Schön, AFBI Director of Environment and Marine Science, highlighted the project represents a momentous change since the research vessel based science programme started in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s from a converted fishing trawler RV Lough Foyle to the first purpose built research vessel.

