Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It can take 1.5 lactations to recoup investment costs, meaning the age at which a heifer calves for the first time and joins the dairy herd is a major driver in the cost of production and a key efficiency target is an age at first calving (AFC) of 24 months.

Benefits of achieving an AFC of 24 months not only include reductions in direct rearing costs, replacement numbers and carbon footprint, but also improvements in both milk production and productive lifespan. Calving heifers beyond 24 months of age has been shown to cost an additional £2.87/heifer/day, and with an average AFC in Northern Ireland of ~27.7 months, this can add an extra £324 per heifer to rearing costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further, recent analysis carried out by AFBI and AHDB showed for every extra month over an AFC of 24 months, there was an average decrease of 16 days in productive life and a reduction in daily milk production. But how can we make sure that our dairy youngstock are meeting key targets?

Investing in youngstock is the key to a productive and healthy future herd

At the Dairy “Farming for the Future” Open Day on the 18th June, the AFBI Hillsborough Dairy Research Team will present a wide range of information including best practice management for colostrum, making the most of precision technology for ill-health detection and early life nutrition. Recent research highlighting the factors affecting calf growth and performance on NI dairy farms, what mitigations can be put in place and how to monitor if targets are being met will also be discussed as part of the main tour.