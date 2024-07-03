AFBI Open Days prove huge success in outlining the 'Future of Farming'
The events featured guided tours, special talks, and roundtable discussions on future farming trends in Northern Ireland hosted by the BBC’s Nicola Weir.
Speaking of the event AFBI’s Professor Elizabeth Magowan said: ‘‘Farmers and industry visitors experienced in-field presentations by leading AFBI scientists who have been sharing key findings from their studies over the course of the successful two-day event. If anyone missed the Open Days, they can still view the presentations on our YouTube channel.
“Some of the highlights from the Open Days included showcasing AFBI’S latest research emphasizing future sustainability in key areas such as nutrient use efficiency, reducing greenhouse gases and carbon footprints, reducing nitrogen and phosphorus excretion, whilst enhancing biodiversity and optimising productivity.’’
Professor Elizabeth Magowan continued: “It was fantastic to see so many farmers and industry visitors at this major event. It was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the latest AFBI research that underpins the future sustainability of our industry.
"Our own leading scientists, along with experts from across the UK and Ireland, explored the current industry challenges and broader research topics, including pig and poultry research, animal welfare, anaerobic digestion, biomass use and more.”
As part of the two-day event the wider agri-industry were present in an exhibition village area where farmers engaged with stakeholders, scientists and CAFRE development advisors in areas such health and safety on farm, education courses available in the agri-food sector and farmers’ wellbeing.