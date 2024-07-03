Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 1,000 beef, dairy and sheep farmers attended the highly successful ‘Farming for the Future’ Open Days at AFBI Hillsborough in late June.

The events featured guided tours, special talks, and roundtable discussions on future farming trends in Northern Ireland hosted by the BBC’s Nicola Weir.

Speaking of the event AFBI’s Professor Elizabeth Magowan said: ‘‘Farmers and industry visitors experienced in-field presentations by leading AFBI scientists who have been sharing key findings from their studies over the course of the successful two-day event. If anyone missed the Open Days, they can still view the presentations on our YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some of the highlights from the Open Days included showcasing AFBI’S latest research emphasizing future sustainability in key areas such as nutrient use efficiency, reducing greenhouse gases and carbon footprints, reducing nitrogen and phosphorus excretion, whilst enhancing biodiversity and optimising productivity.’’

From L-R are Nicola Weir (BBC), AFBI CEO Dr. Stanley McDowell and Professor Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI). Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Professor Elizabeth Magowan continued: “It was fantastic to see so many farmers and industry visitors at this major event. It was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the latest AFBI research that underpins the future sustainability of our industry.

"Our own leading scientists, along with experts from across the UK and Ireland, explored the current industry challenges and broader research topics, including pig and poultry research, animal welfare, anaerobic digestion, biomass use and more.”