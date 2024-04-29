Agri Aware’s Healthy Eating Week school roadshow to be headed up by well-known TV chef

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weeklong event kicking off this coming Monday, April 29th and finishing on Friday May 3rd will see Agri Aware bring healthy eating week to schools both in-person and online as part of its longstanding healthy eating and growing programme Incredible Edibles.

The Agri Aware team will once again be doing a school roadshow, taking in primary schools in counties Dublin and Louth alongside its partners for the week Dole Ireland.

Agri Aware and Dole Ireland will be joined in both schools by renowned chef and Life Is Better brand ambassador Eoin Sheehan from Co Limerick. Eoin will be on hand to talk about the benefits of a healthy balanced diet and create some delicious smoothies for students to enjoy on both days.

Chef Eoin Sheehan is the special guest at this year's Incredible Edibles Healthy Eating Week schools roadshow in Co Dublin and Co Louth

Speaking ahead of the week, Agri Aware Chairman Shay Galvin said: “Healthy Eating Week is an important milestone on students Incredible Edibles journey.

“The schools roadshow is highlight of the week and one we look forward to, engaging with students in person and also our National Healthy Eating Week webinar is a great opportunity to engage with students virtually that we cannot meet in-person.

“We are delighted to be joined by one of our sponsors of the programme for the week Dole Ireland and look forward to an exciting week in our schools’ calendar.”

Dole Ireland’s Niamh Walsh echoed this excitement, saying: “As a proud partner of Agri Aware's Healthy Eating Week, Dole Ireland is delighted to be supporting and promoting the importance of nutritious choices and sustainable living.

Agri Aware's Incredible Edibles Healthy Eating Week is taking place next Monday April 29th to Friday May 3rd

“We believe that every bite matters, and by championing healthy eating habits, we're cultivating a brighter, more vibrant future for all.

“Together with Agri Aware, we're committed to empowering children of all ages to make wholesome choices that nourish both body and planet.”

Healthy Eating Week comes ahead of Bord Bia’s Bloom in the Phoenix Park on the June bank holiday.