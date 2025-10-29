Agri-Food supply chains set to transform through PEACEPLUS project TRACE

L-R: David Hanna, Ulster University Lecturer in Management and Principal Investigator on TRACE; Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Northern Ireland Economy Minister; Gina McIntyre, CEO SEUPB; Joan Condell, Ulster University Professor of Intelligent Technologies.

Ulster University has officially launched TRACE (Technological Revolution towards an Agri-Food Circular Economy), a €5.9 million research project set to revolutionise the Products of Animal Origin (POAO) supply chain across Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Farming Life

TRACE is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). PEACEPLUS promotes peacebuilding and economic

prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

Led by researchers at Ulster University alongside partner organisations, TRACE will apply advanced digital technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, blockchain, computer vision, and multimodal imaging, to modernise supply chain processes, reduce waste, and improve product quality and traceability.

The project is designed to deliver real-world impact, particularly for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which make up 99% of businesses across the island. If you represent an SME that is interested in trialling some of the TRACE technologies, please get in touch.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA said: “I recognise the importance of the Food & Drink sector to our local economy, driving growth, employment, exports, and increasingly, innovation. It’s a resilient industry, producing world-class products while navigating complex challenges like climate change and rising costs. Meeting these challenges calls for bold innovation, adaptability, and a long-term vision for the sector’s future.

“TRACE brings together a diverse and complementary partnership from across this Island. Working together, TRACE will drive modernisation of the Product of Animal Origin supply chain.

Through the adoption of advanced technologies, it will help to deliver sustainable growth and build economic resilience, both within this vital sector, and across the wider agri-food landscape.”

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke TD said: “The launch of TRACE marks a significant step forward in modernising our agri-food sector through innovation and cross-border collaboration. By harnessing advanced digital technologies, this project will help improve traceability, reduce waste, and enhance the quality of products of animal origin — all while supporting the SMEs that are the backbone of our rural economy.

“TRACE reflects our commitment to building a more sustainable, digitally enabled supply chain, in line with Ireland’s Food Vision 2030 and our broader climate and innovation goals. I commend Ulster University and its partners for their leadership in delivering a project that will benefit communities and businesses across the island.”

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said: “The PEACEPLUS Programme recognises that economic development is essential for sustaining peace in post-conflict regions. By investing in collaborative innovation, the TRACE project supports productivity and competitiveness and it lays the foundation for long-term prosperity, inclusion, and resilience.

“This is exactly the kind of initiative the Innovation Challenge Fund investment area of PEACEPLUS was designed to support. I look forward to seeing the wide range of economic benefits the TRACE project will deliver for Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.”

TRACE will establish a cross-border Innovation Hub to support SMEs in adopting and scaling digital solutions. Through pilot demonstrations, mentoring, workshops, and technical support, SMEs will gain access to tools and expertise that can future-proof their operations and improve competitiveness.

David Hanna, TRACE Principal Investigator, said: “I am delighted to formally launch the PEACEPLUS-funded TRACE project. Working with a variety of stakeholders across the island of Ireland, we will apply practical digital tools, such as sensors, data analytics, and secure traceability, to modernise the agri-food and seafood supply chain.

“Our goal is to strengthen resilience, raise efficiency, and improve transparency for SMEs and larger operators alike. By doing so, we will generate the tools and provide the support businesses need to cut waste, respond faster to disruption, and deliver higher quality, more sustainable products for consumers.”

The project will be delivered in partnership with University College Dublin, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, Donegal 2040 Strategic Development DAC, the University of Galway and the Bio connect Innovation Centre.

Within Ulster University, multiple schools are contributing to the research, including Ulster University Business School, the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems and the School of Biomedical Sciences. Joan Condell, Professor of Intelligent Technologies, Ulster University, will lead the work on using cutting-edge technologies in innovative ways to ensure transparency and enhance trust in cross-border trade within the project.

Dr Philip Allsopp from the Innovation Centre for Food and Health (NICHE), will lead NICHE’s work within the project, to reduce spoilage and protect nutrient integrity through smarter monitoring and supply chain optimisation.

Professor Liam Maguire, Pro Vice Chancellor of Research, Ulster University, said: “TRACE reflects Ulster University’s commitment to research that delivers real-world impact. By combining digital innovation with cross-border collaboration, this project will empower SMEs to modernize their operations, reduce waste, and build a more sustainable agri-food sector across the island of Ireland.”

TRACE is now actively engaging SMEs across the POAO sector to participate in pilot demonstrations and the Innovation Programme. Businesses interested in reducing waste, improving traceability, and adopting digital tools are encouraged to get involved.

For more information or to register interest, contact [email protected]