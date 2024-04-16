AgriSearch farm walk on red clover establishment cancelled
As part of the ZeroNSile project AgriSearch intended to hold two farm walks on red clover establishment in partnership with AFBI and CAFRE.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Due to unforeseen circumstance the walk to be held on Wednesday 24th April near Sion Mills in Country Tyrone has now had to be cancelled with hopes to reschedule this later in the season.
The second farm walk will however still take place on the farm of Phillip and David Clarke near Augher in Country Tyrone on Wednesday 5th June providing an alternative option for those wishing to find out more on red clover establishment and benefits.
Booking for this event will go live in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to the AgriSearch social media channels for more information.