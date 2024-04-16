Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Due to unforeseen circumstance the walk to be held on Wednesday 24th April near Sion Mills in Country Tyrone has now had to be cancelled with hopes to reschedule this later in the season.

The second farm walk will however still take place on the farm of Phillip and David Clarke near Augher in Country Tyrone on Wednesday 5th June providing an alternative option for those wishing to find out more on red clover establishment and benefits.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...