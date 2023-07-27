The event reported the results of a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project led by AgriSearch along with academic input from AFBI and Queen’s University.

The project focused on six beef and sheep farmers who have been working together over the past two years to explore the feasibility and practicality of incorporating multi-species swards (MSS) on their farms.

The special guest speaker at the conference was Professor Helen Sheridan from University College Dublin who spoke on the results of MSS trials at University College Dublin’s Lyon’s Estate.

Andrew Clarke from Foyle Food Group speaking on the management of multi-species swards at the farm walk held at the farm of Wayne Acheson, Sandholes, Cookstown as part of the Multi-Species Swards “Science and Practice” event. Picture: AgriSearch

The conference also included a comprehensive panel discussion with the six farmers involved in the project (Paul Turley, Dale Orr, Sam Chesney, Roger Bell, Crosby Cleland and Andrew Clarke – who manages Wayne Acheson’s farm). The farmers discussed their experiences of establishing, managing and utilising multi-species swards and lessons they have learned.

A video recording of the conference is available to watch on AgriSearch’s website and YouTube channel, along with a copy of the slides from the conference.

Following lunch, the delegates visited the nearby farm of Wayne Acheson to view the multi-species swards. There were stops on establishment of multi-species swards, animal and soil health and management of MSS.

