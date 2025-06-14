AgriSearch launches beef and sheep farmer survey

AgriSearch are inviting all Northern Ireland beef and sheep farmers to take part in a major survey they are carrying out on the research and innovation needs of the sector.

AgriSearch Strategy Manager Jason Rankin said: “It has been over ten years since AgriSearch last undertook a significant survey of beef and sheep farmers. There have been many changes in the sector since that time and this survey will give us an invaluable insight into how AgriSearch can best meet the present needs of the sector.

“The first of our objectives in our five year strategic plan was to place the farmers needs at the heart of research and innovation in Northern Ireland. We will use the findings of this survey, along with the results of the recent dairy farmer survey to articulate farmers’ research and innovation needs to government and academia.”

The survey can be found on the AgriSearch website and will be open until Wednesday 16th July.