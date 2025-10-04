AgriSearch rounds off successful series of GrassCheck farm walks

AgriSearch rounded off their successful series of GrassCheck events with a farm walk at Oliver McKenna’s farm near Eskra, County Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver keeps 40 cows on 60 acres with bulls taken through to beef and heifers either kept as replacement, sold as stores or finished.

Oliver outlined his farming system. In addition to the suckler cows Oliver also runs a calf house for the ABP. Stuart Cromie from ABP outlined the blade farming system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calves arrive at around 3 weeks of age and leave the farm at 15 weeks (at a target weight of 120kg) to go to a finishing unit. Oliver’s house holds 140 calves with a batch being put through every 16 weeks. In total around 400 calves are reared each year.

Attendees at the recent GrassCheck farm walk at Oliver McKenna’s near Eskra

Oliver is a GrassCheck farmer and has been measuring grass for over 10 years. 2025 has been a good year for grass with 10.4t grass dry matter per hectare grown up to early September. Oliver runs a paddock grazing system which is essential to maintain his relatively high stocking rate.

Oliver has also successfully established a red clover silage sward this year (which also contains perennial ryegrass and while clover). Oats were sown with the grass and clover as a companion crop on 14 th April. A heavy cut of silage was taken at the start of August. The red clover has really flourished in the dry August and has dominated the sward. A copy of the handout from the day can be found on the AgriSearch website: www.agrisearch.org

The event rounded off a series of twelve GrassCheck and ZeroNsile farm walks that AgriSearch has held over the summer. AgriSearch would like to thank all the farmers who hosted and the external speakers who participated in these events. Further farm walks are planned for next year.

GrassCheck is a joint initiative of AgriSearch, AFBI and CAFRE and is co-funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).