Sean Kane (Operations Manager, AgriSearch), Andrew Muir MLA (Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Prof. Gerry Boyle (Chair, AgriSearch) and Jason Rankin (Strategy Manager, AgriSearch) discussed the DAERA co-funded Digital Catapult Tenfold Net Zero Accelerator programme at the Balmoral Show.

AgriSearch has secured funding through the Tenfold NetZero Accelerator programme to investigate how emerging technologies can help reduce the burden for farmers when it comes to nutrient management planning.

The programme is supported by DAERA and Digital Catapult who are the UK authority on advanced digital technology.

Using advanced digital technologies AgriSearch aim to deliver a proof-of-concept which would demonstrate how the use of emerging technologies can generate easy-to-use farm NMP advice from large datasets such as the results of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme. Following a tender and selection process a technology solution provider will be appointed shortly with work on the proof-of-concept commencing in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This programme will give farmers in AgriSearch’s Beacon Farm Network an opportunity to gain access to expertise in advanced digital technologies that they would never formally have access to and improve nutrient management on their farms.