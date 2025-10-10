AgriSearch submits response to DAERA Draft Climat Action Plan 2023-2027 consultation

AgriSearch, the farmer-led research organisation, has submitted a comprehensive response to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) consultation on Northern Ireland’s Draft Climate Action Plan 2023–2027.

The response outlines a clear call for climate policy that is grounded in scientific evidence, economic realism, and a just transition for the agricultural sector.

Key Messages from AgriSearch’s Response:

- Realistic Climate Targets: The Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 sets targets that exceed Climate Change Committee (CCC) recommendations. These targets are widely viewed as unrealistic and risk undermining farmer engagement. AgriSearch calls for an urgent review of the Act to reflect the reality of progress since 2023 to present, and what is realistic to achieve by the end of the First Carbon Budget in 2027, and thereafter to 2050.

AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle

- Carbon Leakage Safeguards: AgriSearch warns that disproportionate domestic regulation could lead to increased imports from regions with lower environmental standards and higher carbon footprints, harming both sustainability and rural economies and potentially leading to an increase in global greenhouse gas emissions.

- Metric Reform: AgriSearch advocates for a split-gas approach to better reflect methane’s short-lived nature, aligning with international best practice.

- Animal Health as Climate Strategy: AgriSearch’s response emphasises the role of improved animal health in reducing emissions and calls for its integration into climate planning.

- Economic Impact Assessments: AgriSearch calls for independent, farm-level economic modelling of proposed measures to ensure transparency and stakeholder confidence.

- Support for Farmers: The response highlights the need for robust knowledge exchange, investment in research, and practical tools to help farmers adopt sustainable practices.

- Carbon Farming and Soil Carbon Monitoring: AgriSearch proposes the establishment of a soil carbon observatory and urges DAERA to incorporate carbon farming measures aligned with emerging EU frameworks.

Professor Gerry Boyle, Chair of AgriSearch, commented: “Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector is among the most carbon-efficient globally. We must ensure that climate policy supports—not undermines—our ability to produce high-quality, sustainable food. Farmers are ready to be part of the solution, but they need realistic targets, long-term support, and evidence-based policy.

“AgriSearch’s response reflects its commitment to driving farm-level sustainability through science, innovation, and collaboration. The organisation calls on DAERA and the Northern Ireland Executive to adopt a coherent, integrated approach that safeguards food security, rural livelihoods, and the environment.”

A copy of AgriSearch’s full response can be viewed on the AgriSearch website.