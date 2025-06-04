AgriSearch to hold farm walk on red clover silage

As part of the ZeroNsile project AgriSearch will be holding a farm walk on red clover establishment on the farm of Francis McDonnell, 61 Derrynaseer Road, Dromore, County Tyrone, BT78 3BG on Thursday 12th June at 1pm.

Francis McDonnell farms 50 dairy cows which are milked on a robot and grazed for 12 hours per day during the summer months. Francis is a relatively new entrant to dairying having started milking in 2018.

The ZeroNsile project was established in 2023 to examine the feasibility and practicalities of producing silage without the use of manufactured N fertiliser, focusing primarily on red clover swards.

Twelve farmers from the Beacon Farm Network and GrassCheck programmes were selected from right across Northern Ireland to establish red clover swards on their farms.

Francis McDonnell will give an introduction to his farm business and unique grazing management and will discuss his experiences and results of establishing and harvesting red clover silage swards on his farm as part of the ZeroNsile Project.

All are welcome to attend the farm walk.