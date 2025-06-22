AgriSearch to hold farmwalk in Kilkeel

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
AgriSearch are holding a GrassCheck farm walk on the farm of James Henderson near Kilkeel on Thursday, 26th June at 7pm. James farms 150 acres with a autumn born dairy calf to beef enterprise and lowland sheep enterprise.

James has adapted his farm to cope during periods of extreme low rainfall by introducing multi species swards, red clover and excellent grassland management.

Most Popular

James rears 80-90 dairy origin beef calves to slaughter with an impressive daily liveweight gain with minimal concentrate inputs by maximizing his use of quality grazed grass and silage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stops on the farm walk will include grazing sheep on multi-species swards, red clover silage and his dairy calf to beef system. All are welcome to attend.

For further information visit the AgriSearch website.

Related topics:James HendersonAgriSearchKilkeel
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice