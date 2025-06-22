AgriSearch to hold farmwalk in Kilkeel
AgriSearch are holding a GrassCheck farm walk on the farm of James Henderson near Kilkeel on Thursday, 26th June at 7pm. James farms 150 acres with a autumn born dairy calf to beef enterprise and lowland sheep enterprise.
James has adapted his farm to cope during periods of extreme low rainfall by introducing multi species swards, red clover and excellent grassland management.
James rears 80-90 dairy origin beef calves to slaughter with an impressive daily liveweight gain with minimal concentrate inputs by maximizing his use of quality grazed grass and silage.
Stops on the farm walk will include grazing sheep on multi-species swards, red clover silage and his dairy calf to beef system. All are welcome to attend.
For further information visit the AgriSearch website.