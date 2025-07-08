AgriSearch to hold Grasscheck farm walk in Randalstown

Gregg O’Boyle will be hosting an AgriSearch GrassCheck farm walk on 17th July at 7pm

AgriSearch will hold a GrassCheck beef and sheep farm walk on the farm of Gregg O’Boyle near Randalstown on Thursday, 17th July at 7pm.

Gregg farms 67 acres with 203 ewes and 345 lambs. Lambing starts in mid-March each year.

Gregg also has a beef finishing enterprise with around 50 cattle being finished at any point in time. These are fed adlib silage and around 6kg of meal per head.

The farm walk will discuss how Gregg uses weekly grass measurement and budgeting to drive his flock’s performance and maximise profit.

All are welcome to attend. For further information visit the AgriSearch website.