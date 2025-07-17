AgriSearch to hold Red Clover & GrassCheck farm walk in County Down

Paraic McNeill looks forward to welcoming farmers to the AgriSearch farm walk at his farm on 30th July

AgriSearch will hold a Red Clover and GrassCheck beef and sheep farm walk on the farm of Paraic McNeill near Annaclone, County Down on Wednesday 30th July at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paraic farms 85 acres with 20 suckler cows with all progeny taken through to beef and 275 ewes/ewe lambs.

Paraic participates in both ZeroNsile and GrassCheck. The ZeroNsile project was established in 2023 to examine the feasibility and practicalities of producing silage without the use of manufactured N fertiliser, focusing primarily on red clover swards. Twelve farmers from the Beacon and GrassCheck Farm Networks were selected from right across Northern Ireland to establish red clover swards on their farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm walk will discuss how Paraic uses weekly grass measurement and budgeting to drive his flocks performance and maximise profit. Paraic will also discuss his experiences and results of establishing and harvesting red clover silage swards on his farm as part of the ZeroNsile Project.

All are welcome to attend. For further information visit the AgriSearch website.