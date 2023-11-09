Farmer funded research body AgriSearch is holding its inaugural Research andInnovation Needs Conference on Tuesday, 28th November in the Dunadry Hotel,Antrim at 10am.

Professor Gerry Boyle. Pic: AgriSearch

AgriSearch’s Chairman Professor Gerry Boyle said: “The ruminant livestock sector is currently facing unprecedented challenges with a severe cost/price squeeze and the need to adapt to a changing climate. The sector must also play its part in mitigating the impact of livestock on the environment, whilst recognising that Northern Ireland’s beef, lamb and milk have one of the lowest C emission intensities per kg of product worldwide.

“This conference aims to articulate the research and innovation needs of farmers and seek a response to those needs from local research providers (AFBI, Queen’s University and Ulster University), in addition to a DAERA perspective on government priorities for the ruminant livestock sector.”

Advertisement

Advertisement