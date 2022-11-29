AgriSearch to hold webinar on dairy energy efficient and renewable options

The webinar will be held on Monday 12th December at 1pm.

In recent months electricity prices have risen dramatically. The dairy sector is a large user of electricity. In order to mitigate these rising costs, it is important that dairy farmers take steps to reduce their energy dependency.

Options available include improving efficiency of energy use and incorporating renewable electricity.

The first speaker taking part in the webinar will be Dr John Upton from Teagasc, Moorepark.

Dr Upton has research interests in direct and indirect energy consumption on dairy farms, renewable energy integration and management, milking machine performance, and milking management. Dr Upton will be speaking on strategies to reduce energy consumption on dairy farms.

The second speaker will be Professor Jim Harkin from Ulster University. Professor Harkin will be discussing the findings of the iTEMiD project completed in partnership with AgriSearch and Dale Farm, with support from the Ulster Farmer’s Union and CAFRE. The iTEMiD project focused on monitoring energy use on six Northern Ireland dairy farms. The project also analysed renewable energy generation and utilisation on several dairy farms.

The final speaker taking part will be William Deane from Action Renewables.

Mr Deane supports the delivery of renewable energy projects in the private and public sector across electricity, transport and heat. He will discuss the range of renewable electricity generation options available to farmers. The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session. All are welcome to attend the webinar, for further information and to register please visit the AgriSearch website.

The direct link for registration for the webinar is: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mvvHSftGROGwb7NRVbyhnQ

