AgriSearch to host webinar on new NAP farm impact calculator

AgriSearch will be holding a webinar for farmers on Monday, 2nd June at 8pm, designed to help farmers across Northern Ireland make the most of its new NAP Farm Impact Calculator.

The NAP farm impact calculator is being developed by AgriSearch to help farmers assess the impact of the measures proposed for the 2026-2029 DAERA Nutrients Action Program.

This includes a calculation of the organic nitrogen loading (using the updated figures for dairy cows) which will determine if a farmer falls into the “intensive” category or will require a derogation. The calculator will also determine the farm’s proposed allowance for chemical N fertiliser and indicate if this is above or below the farm’s current usage.

Finally, the calculator will work out the farm’s phosphorus balance and indicate how many extra hectares or the extent of the stocking rate cut needed to achieve both the 10kgP/ha and 8kgP/ha limit. The calculator will be available for download from the AgriSearch website from Monday evening (just ahead of the webinar).

Monday evening’s webinar will offer a practical, step-by-step guide on how to download and use the calculator and interpret the results. This will be followed by a question and answer session.

The event is for farmers, advisors, and industry stakeholders looking to understand how the proposed NAP proposals could impact farmers and the wider industry. To register for the webinar visit the AgriSearch website.