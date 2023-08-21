AgriSearch are planning a series of webinars.

After a dry May and June, there has been almost incessant rain which has affected grass quality and hampered silage making.

Ground conditions in many areas have been challenging with stock having to be housed at times.

These conditions have not been conducive to livestock health and performance and it is likely that many of the silages being fed to livestock this winter will be sub-optimal. At the same time farmers are facing a cost/price squeeze with the cost of purchased feed remaining near historical highs and prices for milk, beef and lamb all under pressure.

With these issues in mind AgriSearch, in partnership with CAFRE and AFBI, is organising two webinars for Northern Ireland ruminant livestock farmers which will look at options that farmers can take this autumn to help mitigate the challenges they are facing

The first of the webinars is “Autumn Options for Beef”; this will take place on Wednesday 30th August at 8pm. The second webinar is “Autumn Options for Dairy”; this will take place on Thursday 31st August at 8pm.

Topics to be addressed at the webinars will include forage planning and budgeting, options for dealing with poorer quality silage and proactive steps that can be taken to safeguard animal health and help your farm business get through what will be a challenging period.

You can register for the webinars by visiting the AgriSearch website www.agrisearch.org.