Agronomy and business management conference for arable growers
An agronomy and business management conference has been arranged for arable growers.
Date: 31 January 2023.
Time: 9.00am - 4.00pm.
Location: CAFRE, Greenmount College.
Cost: £25.00 (£30 if booked after 25 January). UAS members are entitled to a £5 refund on attendance at the AGM.
This all-day conference jointly organised by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), the Ulster Arable Society (UAS) and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), will help growers deal with current agronomy and business management issues.
Session one
Chairman Barclay Bell, UAS.
Opening address, Olly Harrison, Agricontract. Arable farmer/Youtuber
Grain market update, David Eudall, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).
Potato and field veg markets, Lourcan Bourke, Bord Bia.
Session 2
Fertiliser markets ups and downs, Liam Wolfe, Grassland Agro.
Liquid fertiliser, foliar feeds and biostimulants explained, Phill Burrell, Yara.
Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) research update, Dr Lisa Black, AFBI.
Session 3
Energy saving on arable farms, Roger Stones, National Farmers’ Union Energy.
Alternatives to drying grain, Gary Spence, Fane Valley.
Growing cost projections for 2023, Leigh McClean, CAFRE.
Panel question and answer session, facilitated by Andy Doyle.
To book visit, www.ufuni.org/events . If you have difficulty booking online, please contact UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222. Please note: Places cannot be reserved and payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.
For further information on conference speakers or facilities/access queries contact: CAFRE KT admin on 02894426790 or email: [email protected]