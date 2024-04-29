Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developed and manufactured by AgXeed B.V. in The Netherlands, this cutting-edge agricultural technology represents a significant advancement in farm automation.

The AgBot, showcased for the first time on the SoilEssentials stand at the Royal Highland Show in 2022, has since undergone continuous refinement and innovation. Today, AgXeed offers a range of three models, including one tracked and two wheeled options, catering to the diverse needs of farmers and contractors.

Autonomy in agriculture is no longer a distant dream but a tangible reality. The arrival of the AgBot in Scotland heralds a new era of efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in farming practices. By partnering with SoilEssentials as their service and distribution arm for Scotland and Northern England, AgXeed ensures seamless accessibility to this transformative technology for local farmers and agricultural businesses.

SoilEssentials, a leading provider of precision farming solutions, proudly announces the arrival of their demonstration AgBot, an autonomous tractor, marking it the first of its kind in Scotland.

"The introduction of the AgBot to Scotland underscores our commitment to driving innovation and progress in agriculture," says Graham Ralston, Hardware Director at SoilEssentials.

"With its advanced features and capabilities, the AgBot empowers farmers to optimise operations, minimise labour in repetitive, routine field tasks, and maximise yields, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector."

Harnessing the power of automation, the AgBot offers unprecedented precision and reliability in various farming tasks, from soil preparation, seeding, inter-row weeding to mowing and ridging. Its arrival marks a pivotal moment for UK agriculture, offering farmers and contractors the opportunity to embrace the future of farming today.

This tracked model AgBot 5.115T2 is the demonstration machine for SoilEssentials and it is being utilised to showcase its capabilities in both closed one-to-one scenarios and open, wider capacities. As part of a current, wider AgXeed UK AgBot Tour, with demonstrations throughout the UK, more dates are being added regularly. Demonstrations will be given using the tracked AgBot 5.115T2 or 4-wheeled 2.055W4 at these events and working with 3m Amazone implements (where relevant).