While the general outlook for beef is set to remain strong over the coming months, buyers of dropped calves remain very discerning in their choice.

Ai Services’ breeding specialist, Ivan Minford, commented: “Only calves with real shape and substance to them are commanding a premium price at the present time.

“And invariably this can be traced back to the fact that they have been sired by proven AI beef bulls.”

He continued: “The growing use of sexed semen in dairy herds has brought about a greater opportunity for milk producers to use proven beef AI bulls within their overall herd breeding programmes.

“And this is being reflected in the trade for dropped calves in the livestock marts. In the first instance, considerably less black and white bulls are now presented for sale.

“Dairy farmers are now using significant quantities of Aberdeen Angus, Hereford and British Blue bulls. There is also a strong demand for Culard Charolais straws for use on mature Holstein/Friesian cows.

“But it’s still the quality calf that will attract that premium price.

“In practical terms this means knowing the figures associated with each bull.

“At Ai Services, we also carry out a calving survey on each bull joining our Ballycraigy stud.”

Ivan is also confirming the significantly greater uptake of fertility boost semen straws, particularly by dairy farmers.

He explained: “This approach is being taken with older cows that have previously proven difficult to get back into calf.

“The mixed straws contain semen from three bulls. These can be from the same breed or a mix of breeds can be included in the straw.

“By taking this approach, fertility levels can be improved. However, with younger animals or older cows that have not proven difficult to breed in the past, a standard straw containing semen from a single bull only will suffice.”

According to the Ai Services’ representative, demand for high quality semen within the suckler sector is also increasing.

He said: “Beef prices continue to strengthen. The demand for high quality suckled calves has never been stronger. And there is clear evidence that suckler herdowners see a role for proven AI bulls in this context. The role for technologies, including synchronisation, is also developing within the suckler sector.”

Meanwhile, Ai Services continue to invest significantly in the selection of proven beef sires, available to dairy and suckler producers across Northern Ireland.

All are proven to meet the needs of the livestock sector in Ireland the UK.

“This is why semen export sales from Ai Services to customers in all other parts of the UK continue to increase,” Ivan commented.

A total of 15 breeds feature within the Ai Services’ Beef Sires 2024 catalogue. It is available now.

A number of bulls feature for the first time within the publication.

They include the Aberdeen-Angus sire: Drumhill Explorer. He is an excellent example of the breed. Explorer is a naturally fleshed sire with tremendous muscle and shape. His calves excel in growth performance for 200 – 600.

Chatham Olaf is a new British Blue sire, worthy of note. He has exceptionally high performance Indices. Low birth weights suggest calving ease. Olaf displays style with conformation to match. He also exhibits real muscling and superb fleshing ability.

Grisy is a Culard Charolais bull with exceptional beef performance potential. He has tremendous muscling ability and will deliver above average growth rates. In addition, his calves have excellent conformation and high carcass value.

Two new Herford bulls worthy of note are: Brookfield 1 Romeo and Normanton 1 Willywonka.

Romeo is sired by one of the best bulls within the Hereford breed, winning many championships throughout the United Kingdom. Exceptionally low birth weights are suggested in his EBVs. He is a locally-bred sire.

Meanwhile, Willywonka is a smooth fleshing bull with excellent shape. His dam is by the great Hereford sire Normanton 1 Laertes.

The French Composite Breed INRA95 was produced specifically for use on dairy cows for the beef-on-dairy sector. It comprises a mix of French Blonde and Culard Charolais bloodlines.

Its breeding goals are: good early growth; extra muscularity in the hindquarter and smaller calves to promote calving ease.

Franky is an exceptional example of this composite breed and will be very popular with farmers here in Northern Ireland.

For further information, contact Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd on (028) 9083 3123. Alternatively, visit the company website on: www.ai-services.co.uk