Ai Services’ Group looks to the future

Ai Services' Group Chairman, Robin Irvine, (centre) with Chief Executive Officer, Larry Burke, and Group Scientist, Dr Debbie McConnell. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

He commented:

“The company was set up by local farmers to ensure the delivery of breeding services when the Dept of Agriculture withdrew its Artificial insemination service.

“The intervening years have seen a revolution in animal breeding – particularly in the dairy sector.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aeronaut is one of the new Holstein sires available from Ai Services: Both sexed and conventional straws are available. Pic: Wolfhard Schulze

Robin added:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And I have to acknowledge the dedicated and hard working staff who have transformed the company and indeed the livestock industry: selecting from the global genetic pool to procure the bloodlines best suited to local conditions and requirements alongside adopting production indexes and breeding technologies to improve production and the efficiency of milk production in the province.

“What hasn’t changed is the ethos of this business – it is owned and controlled by, and for the benefit, of local farmers.

“This principle has been at the centre of our recent restructure of the share register – shares not held by farmers were bought in by the company and re-allocated in a 3 for 1 share issue to trading members.

“Co-operative type principles have been adopted in paying a dividend on shares and also a trading bonus based on business transacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We believe we have the structure, and the resources to face the challenges currently facing the industry.”

Also attending the meeting was Ai Services’ Group Chief Executive (CEO) Larry Burke.

He said:

“I took over the role of group CEO a year ago, having previously been the General Manager of Eurogene, based in Co Tipperary.”

The Ai Services’ Group comprises Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd and Eurogene: Ai Services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have been directly involved in the animal genetics industry for more than 30 years,” Larry added.

“In the future Ai Services’ Group will play a key role in delivering the full range of genetics-related technologies and advice to Irish dairy and beef farmers, which they will need to secure the future sustainability of their businesses.”

Larry Burke continued:

“We realise that in order to make this happen will require continued investments in new technologies, the infrastructure of the business and the people delivering our fast-expanding range of services.

“Our plans are fully in place to make all of this happen.

“The Ai Services’ Group is much more than a semen supply company. The business is already an industry leader in the provision of Ai technician services, embryo transfer, synchronisation services, DIY AI training, and pregnancy scanning services.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Larry Burke, the future of the Ai Services’ Group will be centred on the application of new science and having the people within the organisation with the skill set to effectively advise farmers on how best to implement these new technologies within their own businesses.

He explained:

“Change is impacting at a very fast rate, where the implementation of genetic advancement is concerned.

"Take the example of sexed semen as a case in point. Ten years ago, sexed semen was cutting edge technology.

“Now, almost all of our dairy sires are available sexed.

“Moreover, farmer confidence in this technology has reached the stage where they are confident to use sexed straws on both heifers and mature cows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This single development has brought very significant and positive change with regard to the development of breeding programmes followed on dairy farms throughout Ireland.

“This is just the beginning of the advancement of technology in this space and Ai Services will be at the forefront in delivery of this to our customers.”

Given this fast-changing scenario Larry Burke confirmed the recent appointment of Dr Debbie McConnell to the position of Ai Services’ Group Scientist as a critically important development for the business.

“Science is the future: if we can’t measure it, we can’t manage it,” he said

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Debbie is uniquely qualified to recognise how new technologies can best be adapted across the Ai Services Group, while also working closely with farmers to help make that all important difference within their businesses.

“We now have leading scientist within our senior management team, a development that is unique to any genetics organisation in Ireland.

“Science is the future: if we don’t measure it, we can’t manage it.

“The future at Ai Services is all about investment, investment in our people and in our infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Where the infrastructure of the business is concerned, we have significant plans in place to modernise our bull stud and laboratory facilities at Ballycraigy.

“This will be evident in the coming year when we see the redevelopment of the existing stud facilities here at Ballycraigy which will future proof our requirements in this area.

“This is further confirmation of our commitment to Ireland’s cattle breeding sector, one which places the needs of our-farmer customers first at all times.”

Larry Burke continued:

“The Ai Services Group represents the only all-island genetics organisation, with Ai Services in NI and Eurogene: Ai Services in the Republic of Ireland, making us the largest such organisation on the island.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In operating in both jurisdictions, gives us a unique insight into the challenges faced in each region and this in turn gives us valuable perspectives into the solutions we can deliver to our customers.

“Change is not an option for Ireland’s livestock sectors: it’s a fundamental requirement for farmers as they look to the future challenges.

“Livestock farming’s response to the challenge of climate change alone will require a fundamental mindset change on the part of farmers.

“The future is all about improving efficiency levels. But this is a good news story for livestock farmers, from both a future sustainability and food security perspective.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Ai Services’ group is totally committed to working with livestock farmers, so as to ensure that all of this potential will be realised.”

He concluded:

“The AI Services’ Group has a team capable of providing the reproductive knowledge and the genetic expertise to maximise our customers potential into the future.

"We will provide tailored genetic solutions to fit the needs of our customers.”

New appointment

Debbie McConnell joins the Ai Services’ Group from Lakeland Dairies (AgriBusiness Division), having previously held senior research positions at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (Agriculture Branch) and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (Dairy division).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Originally from a dairy, beef and sheep farm and having worked across research, within industry and on commercial farms within the UK and ROI livestock sector for the past 11 years, Debbie brings a wide range of experience to her new role.

She commented:

“I’m delighted to be joining the team at AIS.

"Breeding and genetics have such a crucial role to play in helping our farmers meet the key challenges of improving farm efficiency and reducing environmental footprint.”

Debbie will work across the AIS Group, focussing on the introduction and adoption of new science and technology both within the AIS group and on farm.

“It has been exciting to see the range of breeding indices, traits and tools on offer to farmers increase markedly in recent years as our understanding of genetics and our ability to capture data from animals increases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I look forward to working with the team across the AIS group to help ensure farmers are gaining maximum value out of these developments, and help them build their herds for the future,” she continued.

Artificial insemination will always deliver a tremendous return on investment

Committing to AI has always represented a very small investment relative to the overall costs incurred within any dairy farming business. Feed, fertiliser and energy prices continue to increase at an exponential rate.

Ai Services breeding manger, Ivan Minford, takes up the point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What’s more, the development of effective breeding policies has always been the cornerstone of improved herd performance that will continue to deliver for many generations.

“In money terms, the size of the initial investment required to make all of this happen is inconsequential, relative to the scale of the benefits accrued.”

He continued;

“And this remains the case.

"Ai Services has developed a strong working relationship with the world’s premier breeding companies to secure elite dairy genetics at prices that represent unbeatable value for money for local milk producers.”

According to the Ai Services’ representative, an investment in improved genetics will deliver at two fundamental levels for dairy farmers: improved efficiency and improved profitably.

He further explained:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Genetics impacts on every impact of cow performance: improved milk production, enhanced milk quality, extended longevity within a milking group and improved health traits to name but a few.

“Significantly, all of these factors combine to deliver a smaller carbon footprint and improved sustainability for all dairy farming operations.”

Cow size has also been identified as a key factor in determining the carbon footprint of all milk production business.

“There is scope to reduce cows size while still maintaining overall animal performance,” Minford commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s winter milk sector continues to expand. An increasing number of dairy farmers are now opting to calve cows in the months of September and October.

This approach ensures that the winter milk bonuses available from all the dairies can be fully capitalised upon.

From a management point of view, there is a growing recognition that autumn calving cows can be put back into calf and subsequently turned out into early spring paddocks.

Optimal use of grazed grass can be achieved by taking this management approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Improved components – butterfat and protein – are consistently delivering up to four pence per litre above base price for large numbers of dairy farmers in Northern Ireland at the present time.

Driving this enhanced level of performance has been a commitment to breed for improved milk quality by the farmers in question.

Ivan Minford further explained:

“Improved components will add to the sustainability of every dairy farming business, irrespective of the milk price.

“But this is especially so when dairy markets come under pressure, as is the case at the present time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ai Services has consistently worked with milk producers with the aim of breeding cows with an enhanced ability to produce larger quantities of fat and protein.

"And this investment is generating a more than significant return at the present time.”

According to Ivan, genetics can play a key role in breeding cows with an improved ability to produce higher levels of butterfat and protein.

“What’s more, this objective can be achieved while also increasing milk volumes at the same time,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement