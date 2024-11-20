Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ai Services is organising a visit to the farm of Philip Tinsley, outside Dromore, Co Down next Tuesday, 26th November at 11am.

Nestled in the picturesque valleys of Dromore, Summerhilltop Holstein Farm spans acres of lush countryside.

Owned and operated by Philip Tinsley and his family, the farm has placed a key focus on breeding robust Holstein cattle and producing high quality milk, with Philip aiming to breed an animal which suits his farm and management system.

The 260 autumn-winter calving herd is made up predominantly of Holstein cows, with a small selection of British genetics used in the past.

Cows on the Tinsley farm outside Dromore

Over the years, he has focused on generating animals with a good balance of milk yield and quality, alongside creating medium-sized cows with excellent rump width, good udders and appropriate teat placement.

“The goal is a productive cow that’s suited to our system, not just high yielders,” Philip explains.

Bull proofs are studied ahead of each breeding season with the team from Ai Services and a subset of superior sires selected. Potential matings are then checked for inbreeding, and suitable bulls allocated to each cow in the herd. Regular pre-breeding and scanning checks are completed to keep on top of fertility.

In addition to milk production, Philip has carved a niche in both breeding Holstein bulls and selling high quality second and third calvers each year. This adds a valuable income stream and reflects his commitment to advancing genetics in the Holstein breed.

Philip Tinsley on his farm outside Dromore

A warm welcome awaits visitors to Summerhill Top, where the Tinsley family’s dedication and passion shine through in every aspect of their thriving farm. Join Ai Services on Tuesday, 26th November from 11:00 – 13:30 at 132 Backnamullagh Rd, Dromore, BT25 1DY. Lunch will be served afterwards.