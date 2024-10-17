Air Ambulance attends serious two vehicle collision in Co Tyrone
Shortly after 4pm, it was reported that a white Ford Transit van and a grey Audi A4 car were involved in a collision on the Woodlough Road near its junction with the Old Ballygawley Road.
Two women, the driver and passenger of the car, were taken to hospital following the collision to be treated for their injuries which are described as serious. The male driver of the van also received medical treatment following the collision.
The Woodlough Road, which was closed following the collision, was subsequently reopened.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them in Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24.
